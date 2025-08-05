Addverb Adopts Siemens Xcelerator To Accelerate Smart Factory Automation Development

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Addverb 'reinvents' its factory automation development with Siemens Xcelerator

August 5, 2025 by David Edwards

Addverb Technologies , an Indian warehouse automation company, is using software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to“deliver intelligent automation solutions faster and more efficiently while maintaining high product quality and scale its automation offerings across diverse industries globally”.

Addverb has adopted Siemens' Teamcenter software for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) to streamline product development, ensure data consistency, and enhance cross-functional collaboration across engineering and manufacturing teams.

Additionally, Tecnomatix Plant Simulation software from Siemens enables Addverb to virtually design, validate, and optimize entire production systems and logistics processes before building any physical hardware.

Leveraging its domain expertise and Siemens' simulation capabilities, Addverb has developed digital twins for nearly all its applications and offerings.

These virtual models, including third-party components, allow Addverb to build, visualize, validate and optimize entire warehouse systems even before they get manufactured.

Complementing this, Addverb is rapidly deploying custom applications to support both internal operations and customer-facing functions using the Mendix low-code platform from Siemens.

Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb Technologies, says:“Since implementing Siemens' software, we've experienced a transformational shift in how we manage our after sales operations.

“Siemens Xcelerator has enabled us to build a centralized, user-friendly solution that streamlines facilities and equipment management while also introducing structured workflows for issue tracking and resolution.

“Proactive maintenance has now become a reality, and we can identify and resolve potential issues before they escalate, significantly reducing equipment failures and downtime, improved service reliability and optimized operational costs for our customers.

“We've turned operational pain points into process strengths, helping us deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable services.”

Mathew Thomas, vice president and managing director for India, Siemens Digital Industries Software, says:“Our work with Addverb showcases the power and scalability of Siemens Xcelerator in real-world, high-growth manufacturing and warehousing environments.

“With the combination of Teamcenter and Mendix, Addverb is driving faster innovation cycles and seamless collaboration.

“It is critical in helping Addverb to build digitally enabled smart factories that ultimately benefit its customers across industries who seek more agile, intelligent and future-ready automation.”