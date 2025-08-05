403
'Qatar's Dive Future Focused On Sustainability'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As Qatar's underwater exploration continues to bloom, a veteran instructor is championing a future where diving is intimately linked with conservation.
Meech Del Carmen, a passionate advocate for marine protection, outlined essential steps divers can take to minimise their environmental footprint and emphasised the nation's potential to lead the region in sustainable dive tourism.
“Start with the basics: control your buoyancy, avoid kicking up the seabed, and never touch marine life,” the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (Padi) instructor advised, highlighting that these seemingly small actions are vital for protecting fragile ecosystems.
Del Carmen urged divers to go further by choosing sustainable gear, embracing a 'no to single-use plastics' mentality, and supporting dive shops with eco-friendly practices.
“The ocean gives us so much peace, clarity, and connection. The least we can do is protect it in return. Let's always remember: take only memories, leave only happy bubbles,” she pointed out.
Del Carmen said she sees a bright future for diving in Qatar, one brimming with 'purpose and potential'. She notes a growing trend of divers becoming citizen scientists, with dive events evolving into educational platforms and young people showing increasing involvement.
“The seeds of sustainability have been planted, and if we nurture them with passion, collaboration, and consistency, Qatar has the potential to lead the region in sustainable dive tourism,” she added.
The future, she believes, is not just about underwater exploration, but about 'creating impact below the surface and above it'.
However, Del Carmen stressed that ensuring the long-term health of Qatar's marine ecosystems presents challenges. She stressed the need for 'more widespread education and collaboration,' advocating for awareness to reach all sectors, from divers and students to tourists and policymakers.
Del Carmen also called for stronger waste management infrastructure, stricter marine protection policies, and conservation programmes specifically targeting youth.
“We also need to bridge the gap between passion and policy. Every small action matters, but sustainable change happens when we align personal efforts with systemic solutions,” she said.
Demonstrating this commitment firsthand, Del Carmen, alongside dive master Margaux De Pauw and 16 other female divers, led a team of more than 50 ocean enthusiasts on July 19 for an underwater and shoreline cleanup drive at Sealine Mesaieed.
This event, marking Padi Women's Dive Day 2025 in Qatar, saw the volunteers remove more than 40kg of waste, mostly difficult-to-recycle debris, from the area. The initiative was supported by local dive centres, certified divers, environmental volunteers, and the wider community.
Del Carmen recalled an impactful dive at Sealine where she and her dive buddies encountered a fish struggling, tangled in discarded fishing lines.“It was heartbreaking to witness but instead of just watching, we acted. We removed the debris and turned it into a spontaneous clean-up”.
"We don't have to wait for organised events to make a difference. Every dive is a chance to care and protect”.
Asked why she dives at Sealine almost every weekend, Del Carmen said:“Qatar is so generous. With free beach access, we're able to train, improve, and grow as divers. It has allowed me to build my confidence and connect with a supportive, kind-hearted diving community that truly feels like family. My scuba journey began here, and Qatar will always be a special part of my scuba diving story”.
For those considering diving as a hobby or profession in Qatar, Del Carmen said:“Take the leap with heart, humility, and purpose”, stressing that one doesn't need to be a strong swimmer to start, but rather possess curiosity, respect, and an openness to learning.
“Diving isn't just about going underwater, it's about discovering new parts of yourself, finding peace in the deep, and becoming a voice for the ocean. It becomes part of who you are, something you carry for life, with gratitude,” she said.
