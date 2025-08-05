Alarming Rise In Hidden Camera Discoveries Fuels Demand For Residential Bug Sweeps

A Non Linear Junction Detector is one of the essential TSCM tools used.

The need for bug sweeps in the home is skyrocketing due to the availability of spying devices and the increased connectivity of society.

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From bedroom fans, electrical outlets, to bathroom vents, an unsettling trend is gripping the nation: a surge in the discovery of hidden cameras and covert audio devices inside private homes and apartments. Homeowners and renters are growing increasingly suspicious of being watched, listened to, or tracked.Michael Auletta, President of USA Bugsweeps, reports that his company now handles 30 to 50 inquiry calls per day from concerned individuals.“We've experienced a substantial increase in homeowners and apartment renters who suspect they're being watched, listened to, or followed,” says Auletta.“We are finding a significant increase in hidden cameras and audio recording devices in residences. Spouses are bugging their partners at an alarming rate and voyeurs are placing hidden devices everywhere!.”The rise in bug sweeps appears to be fueled by two disturbing trends: a growing mental health crisis marked by paranoia and delusions of surveillance, and a sharp uptick in domestic spying between partners during separations or divorces. Auletta explains,“Some are battling mental illness, but in many cases, their fears are very real. Couples are using electronic detection devices to spy on one another, often to confirm suspicions of infidelity or to gain leverage in legal proceedings. It is situations like this that can benefit from a residential bug sweep”The concern is no longer just domestic. Jimmie Mesis, a veteran TSCM bug sweeper with decades of hands-on experience, warns that the problem extends far beyond the home.“There is an epidemic of people bugging individuals for either intelligence or voyeurism,” says Mesis.“The number of sweep requests for houses, apartments, schools, and businesses has doubled in the last two years. No one is safe from hidden cameras in places where you have an expectation of privacy.”Online searches for the phrase“found hidden camera” return thousands of disturbing news reports: cameras in public restrooms, dressing rooms, classrooms, hotels-even workplaces. These are no longer rare or isolated incidents. They are becoming daily headlines.This problem is not just being seen in the public world. Many private individuals are seeking out bugging device detection for their own homes. Divorce or shared spaces, along with the ease of obtaining various bugging devices or hidden cameras, are creating the perfect storm.USA Bugsweeps, Inc.-a leading nationwide bug sweeping service headquartered in New Jersey-is at the forefront of what some experts are calling a modern-day surveillance epidemic. They utilize more than a dozen sophisticated electronic detection devices to be able to find hidden eavesdropping devices, including hidden cameras, microphones, recording devices, and GPS trackers.To learn more, visit .

