Accesa Health Rebrands To Sibél Aesthetics, Reflecting A Refreshed Vision Of Beauty And Wellness

Accesa Health Rebrands To Sibél Aesthetics, Reflecting A Refreshed Vision Of Beauty And Wellness
A New Name, the Same Trusted Team
Under the leadership of Dr. Stephen Phan, Blendy Duran, RN, and Ivette Becerra Ruiz, RN, Sibél Aesthetics will continue delivering the high-quality, compassionate care that has earned the clinic its reputation. The rebrand reflects the clinic's growth into a full-service destination for aesthetic medicine, wellness, and self-care.
The rebrand to Sibél Aesthetics represents the clinic's commitment to blending beauty and health into a unified experience. With a refreshed visual identity and enhanced service offerings, the name“Sibél Aesthetics” better encapsulates the clinic's mission to deliver personalized aesthetics and wellness care in a setting that feels sophisticated, calming, and client-centered.
Expanding Services with Advanced Technology
Sibél Aesthetics offers a comprehensive menu of cutting-edge aesthetic and wellness services, including:
-Laser Hair Removal (Candela GentleMax Pro Plus)
-Microneedling with PRP (SkinPen with ProGen)
-Medical Grade Facials
-Injectables: Botox Cosmetic, Jeuveau, and SkinVive
-Medical-Grade Skincare: Skinbetter Science, Epicutis, Revision, Hydrinity
-Chemical Peels & Treatments: VI Peel, CO2 Lift Pro
-And More!
Additionally, the clinic continues to offer select minor medical services, including TB testing and lab work, providing a well-rounded approach to health and beauty.
Same Values, Same Commitment
Our providers remain committed to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for all patients. Multiple bilingual staff members ensure that Spanish-speaking clients feel at home and supported.
“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do,” shares Ivette.“Though our name is new, our values haven't changed-we're still the same team dedicated to making every patient feel confident, cared for, and like family.”
Visit Sibél Aesthetics
Sibél Aesthetics invites both new and existing patients to explore its refreshed branding and expanded services.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit , call (310) 606-3877, or stop by the clinic in Torrance, CA.
Se habla Español.
