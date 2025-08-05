Kerala Mulls Eliminating 'Back Benches' In Classrooms
Taking to his social media handle, Sivankutty wrote: "I wish to eliminate the concept of 'backbenchers' from our school classrooms. This idea can negatively affect a student's confidence and learning."
The minister, a former firebrand student leader and now a seasoned politician, added that "no child should fall behind in academics or in life. Our goal is to ensure equal opportunities for all students. We are considering how to make this a reality".
Sivankutty noted that many countries have adopted different models to do away with the idea of backbenchers.
To that end, the state government has decided to appoint a committee of experts to explore and recommend the most appropriate model for Kerala's educational context.
"Based on the committee's recommendations, we will move forward. We seek your full support for a brighter future for our children," he added.
This comes just days after Sivankutty opened a public dialogue on potentially shifting Kerala's traditional summer vacation period from April–May to either June–July or May–June.
He cited recurring disruptions during the monsoon months of June and July - when schools are often forced to close or be converted into relief centres due to heavy rains - leading to a significant loss in instructional days.
The current summer break also coincides with extreme heat in April and May, which affects student health and comfort.
Sivankutty emphasised that any decision regarding changes to the vacation schedule will only be taken after wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders, including public feedback, expert opinions, and inter-departmental reviews.
The idea of shifting vacations has already sparked a mixed response, with some in support and others expressing concerns.
Known for his candid public remarks, Sivankutty often finds himself at the centre of social media discussions.
The 70-year-old minister, who hails from the state capital, reclaimed his seat in the 2021 Assembly elections after having lost in 2016 to senior BJP leader and former Union Minister O. Rajagopal.
In 2021, he defeated another veteran BJP leader, Kummanam Rajasekharan.
- IANS
sg/vd
