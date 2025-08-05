Comcast Deepens Roots In Bossier City With $19 Million Investment, Local Partnerships, And Expanded Internet Access

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of its mission to close the digital divide, Comcast is rolling out new services in select neighborhoods this year, with full infrastructure completion expected by the end of 2026. The company offers a range of Internet packages tailored to meet diverse household needs, including an entry-level plan starting at $14.95/month and everyday pricing with a five-year price guarantee, ensuring affordability and transparency for families across the city.

"We're committed to supporting the people who make Bossier City special," said Mike McArdle, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President. "Whether it's through affordable Internet, community events, or honoring our veterans, we're here to serve and connect."

This summer, Comcast's presence was felt across Bossier City through its support of beloved local events. The company lit the Bakowski Bridge of Lights in purple , a symbolic gesture of its growing connection to the region. At the Red River Balloon Rally , Comcast brought branded experiences and interactive activities that celebrated the city's vibrant culture and community spirit.

Comcast also partnered with the African American Celebration Corporation to host the 5th Annual Free Haircut Giveaway for veterans and military families in Bossier City and Shreveport. The event honored local service members while introducing attendees to Comcast's digital access initiatives, including Lift Zones, which provide free WiFi in community centers, and programs that support Internet adoption and digital skills development.

"Comcast is proud to be part of Bossier City's growth," said Ronnie Colvin, Senior Director of External Affairs for Comcast's Big South Region. "We're not just building a network, we're building trust, access, and opportunity for the communities we serve."

In nearby Shreveport, Comcast team members continued their commitment to community impact. During a recent employee volunteer event, Mike McArdle, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President, recognized the efforts of the Shreveport Team Up Ambassadors, who packed 200 backpacks filled with school supplies. These backpacks will be donated to the Back-to-School Supply and Shoe Drive hosted by the African American Parade Committee on August 9. Comcast is a proud sponsor of the event.

These community-driven efforts are part of a broader mission supported by Comcast's powerful network infrastructure. Designed to meet the demands of today's digital economy, Comcast's network delivers multi-gigabit speeds, 99.9% reliability, and built-in security to protect users from evolving cyber threats. Trusted by hospitals, schools, and first responders, Comcast is helping Bossier City and the surrounding region thrive in an increasingly connected world.

