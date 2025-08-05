Go Rentals Appoints Shawn O'brien As Chief Operating Officer And Martin Elliott Chief Financial Officer Amid Rapid Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the nation's elite car rental provider tailored to private aviation and luxury hospitality, is pleased to announce two key appointments, Shawn O'Brien as Chief Operating Officer and Martin Elliott as Chief Financial Officer. Both gentlemen join the Go Rentals executive leadership team during a period of unprecedented brand expansion.

O'Brien brings more than a decade of experience from Bain & Company, where he helped leading organizations drive strategic growth and operational excellence across a wide range of industries. As a trusted advisor to Go Rentals over the past two years, O'Brien played a key role in the development of innovative revenue management tools, the execution of Go's largest-ever expansion in partnership with Signature Aviation, and other high-impact initiatives.

In his new role, O'Brien will be responsible for leading and scaling all aspects of Go Rentals' operations, including revenue-generating and support functions. Working closely with CEO Kaye Gitibin and Co-Founder and President Kavous Gitibin, he will guide the execution of company strategy and help ensure that Go Rentals continues to set the industry standard for personalized, luxury service.

“I am incredibly excited and humbled to be joining the Go Rentals team, and I look forward to helping the company achieve new levels of growth while honoring and building on the phenomenal customer experience that Go provides today,” said O'Brien.“This is one of those unicorn opportunities to apply my differentiated skills in an industry I'm passionate about, with a company I admire, and in partnership with a team I personally value.”

O'Brien will relocate to Newport Beach, California with his wife later this year. In the interim, he will support the company's national operations from his current home base in Denver, traveling frequently to Go Rentals' headquarters and key partner locations.

Elliott comes to Go Rentals following his tenure as Chief Financial Officer of the global brand Spanx, where he oversaw the company's profitable growth. Elliott is known for his strategic vision and operational expertise, which are expected to play a pivotal role in supporting Go Rentals' continued growth. As CFO, he will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, driving cashflow growth, and identifying new opportunities for expansion and innovation.

“I was drawn to Go Rentals by the remarkable leadership team and the impressive growth trajectory of this extraordinary company,” said Elliott.“The culture of excellence here is unmistakable-it's clearly a driving force behind the company's continued success. Go Rentals is a special place, and I'm excited to be part of its future.”

Elliott's arrival at Go Rentals comes at an exciting time, as the company continues to expand its reach as the premier provider of high-end rental vehicles for private aviation clients and discerning travelers. Known for his collaborative leadership style, Elliott is anticipated to further strengthen Go Rentals' culture of excellence and support the executive management team in achieving ambitious business objectives.

The appointments of O'Brien and Elliott reflect Go Rentals' commitment to top-tier talent to guide its strategy and ensure long-term success.

About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is an elite car rental service focused on personalized experiences, serving customers across the U.S. with unparalleled luxury and convenience. Offering the best equipped selection of vehicles coupled with high-touch white glove service, Go Rentals is redefining excellence in the Car Rental industry.

