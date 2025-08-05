Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kubereshwar Dham Stampede: 2 Women Killed, Many Injured At Madhya Pradesh Religious Event

On Tuesday, a tragic stampede occurred at Kubereshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. Two women lost their lives, and nearly a dozen people were seriously injured. The area was overcrowded as thousands of devotees had gathered ahead of the Kanwar Yatra scheduled for August 6.

 

#WATCH | Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: Two women died and six others are injured in the stampede at the Kubereshwar Dham, said Additional SP Sunita Rawat.(Visuals from the District Hospital, Sehore) twitter/5xZIOVrxQ8

- ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

 

