Voloshyn Denies Reports Of Enemy Subversive Reconnaissance Groups Landing In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The bridge damaged by Russian forces-which connects the city's mainland to the Korabel neighborhood-is a civilian logistics facility vital to daily life. It did not play a significant role in the city's defense system. This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“This is civilian infrastructure. The bridge, now partially damaged, did not contribute meaningfully to our defense. However, its destruction has cut off civilians in the Korabel neighborhood-at the time of the strike, around 1,800 residents were living there. That's why local authorities decided to evacuate them,” Voloshyn explained.

He condemned the strike as a deliberate terrorist act targeting civilians, noting that there are no military facilities nearby. The attack was aimed solely at disrupting the infrastructure that supports daily life in the neighborhood.

The situation in the Kherson sector is described as quite difficult, with Ukrainian forces recording up to a dozen enemy assaults daily. These attacks are concentrated in the island zone of the Dnipro Delta, stretching from the southern islands-Kozulyskyi, Zabych, Nestryha, Bilohrudyi, Velykyi Vilkhovyi-to the northern part of the zone near the Antonivskyi railway and road bridges.

Voloshyn emphasized that the enemy is desperately trying to seize a bridgehead on these islands. Their goal is to capture the island zone and use it as a staging ground for crossing the main channel of the Dnipro River and launching an assault on the right bank, where Kherson is located.

“To force the Dnipro, they must first take control of the island zone. That means crossing several straits, securing footholds on multiple islands, and transferring forces and resources there. Only then can they attempt any kind of river crossing or landing,” Voloshyn explained.

Voloshyn emphasized that Ukrainian intelligence does not currently observe any enemy grouping capable of forcing the Dnipro River and capturing bridgeheads on the right bank.

“We see a limited concentration of their forces and assets-just enough to carry out such disturbing actions like one or two assaults on individual islands, including near the Antonivskyi bridges. But they lack the strength to force the river and seize a large bridgehead on the right bank, let alone capture a major city like Kherson,” Voloshyn stated.

Over 200 evacuated daily: Prokudin reports on ongoing operation inneighborhood

Despite this, Russian forces continue to strike Kherson, using drones, aircraft, unguided missiles, and increasingly adjusted aerial bombs.

Voloshyn noted that while the frequency of airstrikes has not significantly increased, the enemy has consistently targeted civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities and social services.

“We need to counter guided aerial bombs while they're still at airfields. It's very difficult to shoot down such bombs in flight. Aircraft strike from distances that make them unreachable. Nevertheless, our pilots, our air force, and our special services are working. There are strikes on enemy airfields, and Russian planes have been shot down,” Voloshyn said.

He also denied reports circulating on social media about enemy subversive reconnaissance groups landing in Kherson.

“It's disinformation. There are no subversive groups. Even if one did land, what would be the result? Would it take control of all of Kherson? At most, it would tie up some of our forces and resources, and then be quickly destroyed. These claims are outright disinformation-hostile information-psychological operations,” he emphasized.

Voloshyn noted that he had recently visited the bridge connecting the Korabel neighborhood to mainland Kherson and spoke with local residents. He reaffirmed that Ukrainian forces are fully prepared to defend the city.

“The claims about enemy subversive groups are disinformation-there are no such groups in Kherson. Even if one were to land, what would it achieve? It wouldn't take control of the entire city. At most, it might temporarily divert some of our forces and resources, but it would be swiftly eliminated. That's why these reports are nothing but deliberate disinformation-clear examples of enemy IPSO [information-psychological operations],” he stressed.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of Saturday, August 2, Russian forces dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, striking a road bridge leading to Korabel, three private homes, and a high-rise residential building.

In response, local officials urged residents to evacuate to safer regions as attacks intensified.

As of the evening of August 4, 400 people have been evacuated from the neighborhood, including 34 children and 41 individuals with limited mobility.

Photo provided by Vladyslav Voloshyn