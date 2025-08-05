Autotrader Named America's Most Reputable Auto Retailer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Trust has always played a central role in the car buying journey, especially in a category where the investment is financially significant and the process is complex. Autotrader's ability to meet those needs at scale is what sets it apart," said Jessica Stafford, senior vice president of consumer solutions at Cox Automotive. "This recognition reflects our long-standing focus on transparency, innovation, and helping consumers, dealers and sellers connect with greater confidence."

As expectations for trust and transparency continue to rise in automotive retail, third-party platforms like Autotrader have become a critical part of the car buying process. With features like verified dealer listings, upfront pricing tools, vehicle history reports, and user reviews, Autotrader helps shoppers make informed decisions-and helps dealers connect with more confident, higher-intent buyers.

"The brands that rise to the top of our rankings are those that have built real equity with consumers over time-through consistency, transparency, and meaningful customer experiences," said Jeff Cartwright, chief growth officer at Morning Consult. "Autotrader's ranking reflects the trust it has earned by helping car buyers feel informed, supported, and confident throughout their journey."

The recognition adds to Autotrader's track record of leadership in automotive retail. As digital expectations evolve, the brand continues to invest in AI-driven tools, seamless online-to-offline experiences, and features that reduce friction and increase transparency across the shopping journey.

About Autotrader

Autotrader is the most recognized third-party car listings brand, with the most engaged audience of in-market car shoppers. As the foremost authority on automotive consumer insights and expert in online and mobile marketing, Autotrader makes the car shopping experience easy and fun for today's empowered car shopper looking to find or sell the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned car. Using technology, shopper insights and local market guidance, Autotrader's comprehensive marketing and retailing solutions allow consumers to build their deal online, and guide dealers to personalized digital marketing strategies that grow brand, drive traffic and connect the online and in-store shopping experience. Autotrader is a Cox AutomotiveTM brand. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises. For more information, please visit .

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About Morning Consult

Morning Consult is a global decision intelligence company changing how modern leaders make smarter, faster, better decisions. The company pairs its proprietary high-frequency data with applied artificial intelligence to better inform decisions on what people think and how they will act. Learn more at .

