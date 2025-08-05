Introducing The Fetch American Express® Card, Powered By Imprint, Where Everyday Spending Delivers Extraordinary Rewards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built to elevate every transaction, the new credit card empowers users to earn more on every dollar, no matter where they shop

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, today unveiled its first-ever U.S. credit card, which will launch this fall. The Fetch American Express® Card, powered by Imprint, is designed to seamlessly reward cardholders for how they pay for everyday purchases, offering more Fetch Points on each dollar anywhere they shop.[1] The waitlist to apply for the card is now available here .[2]

With the Fetch Card, cardholders will earn more on the things they buy most and unlock a new, premium tier of the Fetch experience. Cardholders will earn an extra 10 Fetch Points per dollar[3] on grocery and retail[4],[5], and an extra five Fetch Points[6] per dollar on all other purchases, on top of the points users can already earn through the Fetch app. Fetch Points can be redeemed for free gift cards to popular brands, retailers, restaurants and more, as well to make charitable donations.

Cardholders will also have expanded access to Fetch's beloved instant-win Spin & Win[7] feature. This feature allows cardholders to spin a wheel to boost their Fetch Points after every purchase, with the chance to win up to 1,200 additional Fetch Points per spin. Cardholders can combine these rewards with those from other Fetch activities, including scanning receipts, playing games, and shopping through the Fetch App, to make the most of every moment with the Fetch Card.

"At a time when every dollar counts, we're doubling down to bring more rewards to consumers," said Rachel Ehrlich, Fetch General Manager of Payments. "We've rewarded our users for where they shop and what they buy-now, it's time to reward them for how they pay. Our goal is to make the Fetch Card a no-brainer choice that delivers rewards on daily spending."

"Fetch and other industry disruptors are working with American Express to launch new payment products quickly, seamlessly and securely on our global network, tapping into our Agile Partner Platform as an innovation hub," said Will Stredwick, SVP and GM of Global Network Services for North America at American Express. "With the Fetch Card, customers will be rewarded for everyday spending while enjoying the unique benefits of the American Express network."

"Imprint and Fetch share a critical focus on delivering exceptional value and meaningful rewards to customers," added Daragh Murphy, CEO of Imprint. "We are proud to leverage our unique capabilities to bring the same enjoyable shopping experience that Fetch users know and love to the first-ever Fetch credit card."

Fetch is partnering with Imprint to manage the card program, and First Electronic Bank to issue the card.[8] The Fetch Card runs on the American Express network, providing cardholders with access to Amex Offers for shopping, dining, and travel, and Amex Experiences® spanning music, entertainment, theater, and more.

The Fetch Card is the latest step in Fetch's evolution toward becoming a universal rewards ecosystem. By expanding into new categories like fuel, local restaurants, streaming and now payments, Fetch is creating an industry-leading experience that rewards people for all sorts of moments throughout their days.

This is also the latest in a series of co-brand card launches on the American Express network through the American Express Agile Partner Platform (APP). APP enables fintechs and other industry disruptors to partner with existing issuers and program managers on the American Express network to launch payment products quickly, securely and seamlessly.

Learn more about applying for the Fetch Card and join the waitlist here .[9]

About Fetch

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing billions of spending transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users submit 11 million receipts per day and have earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 6 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

About Imprint

Imprint is a modern company that partners with great global brands to design, launch, and manage co-branded credit card programs to significantly increase customer loyalty. Imprint's digital cardholder experience and purposefully designed technology stack deliver bespoke programs and customized rewards for each brand. Imprint tailors the level of program integration to each brand's needs, and can launch programs in as little as 3 months. Founded in 2020, Imprint is the modern, stable alternative to legacy banks. For more information about Imprint, please visit .

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP ) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress , americanexpress/en-us/newsroom/ , and href="" target="_blank" americanexpres .

Media Contacts

Karlie Fitzgerald, Fetch, [email protected]

Liz Kalvoda, Imprint, [email protected]

Kaitlynn Grady, American Express, [email protected]

