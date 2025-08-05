Sybiha At Expo 2025: Ukraine Counting On Japan's Leadership In Post-War Reconstruction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during the opening ceremony of Ukraine's National Day at EXPO 2025 in Japan, according to Ukrinform, citing the Foreign Ministry's press service.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine is determined to achieve a just and lasting peace, noting that only strength can compel Russia to end its aggression.

He also highlighted Japan's role as one of three nations with which Ukraine has established a strategic partnership during the war. The minister expressed deep appreciation for Japan's support in humanitarian demining and its initiative to host the Ukraine Mine Action Conference scheduled for October in Tokyo.

“We are counting on Japan's leadership in Ukraine's reconstruction. Japanese technologies are already helping restore life in areas devastated by war. Ukraine is a country of opportunity-and a future member of the European Union,” Sybiha stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that over 160 countries and seven international organizations are participating in Expo 2025, held under the theme“Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

Ukraine's national pavilion is built around the concept“Values of The Future: Actions over Declarations,” aiming to showcase the global principles Ukraine upholds-sustainability, humanity, freedom of choice, humanism, protection of rights and freedoms, innovation, and civic engagement.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the first day of his visit to Japan, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, focusing on diplomatic efforts to secure a just and lasting peace.

Photo credit: MFA