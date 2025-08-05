MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL

On August 2, MEET48, the world's first AIUGC and fan economy ecosystem community focused on the entertainment industry, successfully hosted the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA) at the Arena, AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, China. For the first time, in collaboration with China's major youth girl group SNH48 GROUP, a blockchain mechanism was introduced into the idol selection system. After one and a half months of fan voting, WIPA received a total of over 78 million IDOL tokens, accounting for 1.63% of the total IDOL supply, setting another historical milestone in Web3. As an innovative pioneer in the Web3 entertainment sector, MEET48 is reshaping the global idol industry and fan economy through blockchain and AI.





The Top 3 idol rankings are as follows, with fans earning them honors such as exclusive singles, overseas stages, and game endorsements:

1. Han Jia Le (SNH48 Team NII) – 11,642.2 points

2. Liu Zeng Yan (SNH48 Team SII) – 8,263.5 points

3. Zhang Xiao Ying (SNH48 Team NII) – 5,052.4 points

In addition, FiveSs, the first AI-Agent-driven virtual girl group created by MEET48, achieved fourth place in WIPA. This AI-Agent virtual group, co-developed with real idols from the SNH48 Group, has seen deep fan involvement in shaping their virtual personas and continues to evolve through community co-creation, enhancing their capabilities in content production and performance. The ranking of FiveSs demonstrates global fans' recognition of the cross-dimensional idol entertainment ecosystem pioneered by MEET48.

The application providing full technical support for the creation of FiveSs is“AuditionsGO,” the exclusive title sponsor of WIPA.“AuditionsGO” is an AIUGC-based virtual idol music and dance development simulation game, planned and developed by the original global operations team behind the popular game“Audition”. As a next-generation Web3 music and dance simulation game and the first industrial-scale implementation of a vertical music-dance LLM, it is deeply integrated with the MEET48 community and is expected to launch a limited user testing phase in 2025.





It is worth noting that MEET48 currently has 3.8 million active users and 500,000 Web3 wallets globally. It has repeatedly ranked first among BNB Chain social applications with on-chain interactions exceeding 100 million and completed its official TGE this June. MEET48's native token IDOL is now listed on Binance Alpha, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, BingX, and other exchanges. MEET48 has also officially announced token-based funding from several institutions and individuals, including YZi Labs, Fosun Group Co-founder Liang Xinjun, Hash Global, HashKey Capital, Animoca, and has received official IDOL holdings from the BNB Chain Foundation.MEET48 plans to expand its portfolio of AI-driven entertainment products and services, aiming to apply entertainment-focused models within Web3 frameworks. The project will continue to explore the integration of idol development and fan engagement mechanisms within the Web3 ecosystem.

About MEET48

MEET48 is the world's first AIUGC and fan economy ecosystem community focused on the entertainment industry. It is considered one of the largest Web3 application project teams globally, with a 500-person technical and R&D team and regional operation networks in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai. MEET48 aims to drive mass adoption of Web3 technology through an AIUGC content ecosystem and a graphic, intelligent metaverse social foundation focused on Gen Z entertainment content in the AIGC domains (Animation, IDOL, GAME, and Comics).