Hot Shot's Secrettm Launches Premium Defendertm

Hot Shot's Secret Premium DEFender 8oz bottle is now available at TSC, online and at a dealer near you.

Premium DEFenderTM can be added directly into the DEF cube before refilling

One 8oz Premium DEFenderTM bottle treats 8 cubes of Diesel Exhaust Fluid

DEF additive clears trouble codes, cleans and prevents DEF crystals and protects emission system performance

- Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager, Josh SteinmetzMOUNT GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Shot's SecretTM, the fastest growing diesel additive brand in America, introduces a new Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) treatment to its expanding lineup: Premium DEFenderTM , a targeted additive formulated to clean, protect, and enhance DEF and the SCR emissions systems.Crystallization in DEF components can sideline even the most well-maintained equipment, leading to expensive breakdowns and downtime. When the SCR system fails to work as intended, engine fault codes can trigger the vehicle to enter“limp mode.” Once this process begins, it becomes difficult, and in some cases, impossible to drive the vehicle. Hot Shot's Secret now offers a targeted solution designed to solve these issues and restore performance, eliminating costly repairs and keeping your vehicle on the road.Premium DEFender is formulated to prevent and eliminate crystallization buildup in DEF injectors and lines and restore proper DEF spray patterns. It also provides lubricity to DEF system components, helping protect sensitive pumps and injectors from wear, extending service life.“Modern diesel emissions systems are increasingly complex, and DEF-related issues are one of the leading causes of downtime, derates, and costly repairs,” says Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz.“Premium DEFender was developed to address these real-world challenges by clearing common trouble codes like P20EE, P204F, and P207F, while keeping the SCR system operating at peak efficiency. With just one treatment added during each DEF refill, it serves as both a preventative measure and a powerful solution for existing DEF-related problems.”For use in all SCR-equipped diesel engines including cars, trucks, semis and equipment, and fully compatible with all brands of DEF and will not void manufacturer warranties. The formula is triple filtered, dye-free, and ash-free to ensure maximum system compatibility and purity. One 8 oz. bottle treats 20 gallons of DEF-the equivalent of eight 2.5-gallon DEF cubes. The product is priced at $9.99 MSRP and is available now at Tractor Supply locations, HotShotSecret and through Hot Shot's Secret independent dealers nationwide.For more information about Premium DEFender view this video , visit HotShotSecret, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

Joshua Steinmetz

Lubrication Specialties Inc

+1 800-341-6516

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Premium DEFenderTM: Clean & Protect DEF Systems

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.