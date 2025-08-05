Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Germany Sends Fighter Jets to Poland

2025-08-05 07:33:06
(MENAFN) Germany has dispatched a group of fighter aircraft to Poland in a move to reinforce NATO’s eastern front, as tensions with Russia continue to mount, defense representatives confirmed on Tuesday.

A total of five Eurofighter Typhoon jets from Germany will be based at the Minsk Mazowiecki Air Base, situated east of Warsaw.

These aircraft will support Polish troops in monitoring airspace activity, as outlined by officials from the German Ministry of Defense.

"This deployment demonstrates NATO alliance solidarity and provides credible deterrence while protecting our shared airspace," a representative of the German Air Force stated in comments to a daily newspaper.

The spokesperson noted that the air-surveillance missions were set to commence on Tuesday.

Around 150 German troops have been positioned at the Minsk Mazowiecki Air Base to support this assignment, according to defense authorities.

The mission is projected to continue for around four weeks.

Poland, which holds membership in both the European Union and NATO, plays a pivotal role as a logistical center for Western military assistance to Ukraine.

The German Air Force has been aiding Polish forces with airspace control since April, although earlier flights in this mission were launched from the German city of Rostock.

