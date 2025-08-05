Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Tops Travel Destinations for Chinese Visitors

Türkiye Tops Travel Destinations for Chinese Visitors


2025-08-05 07:12:46
(MENAFN) Türkiye has swiftly risen to become the most rapidly expanding tourism market for travelers from China, drawing over 400,000 guests last year, as stated by China’s ambassador to Türkiye.

During an event held Monday in Cappadocia—a prominent vacation hotspot—the Chinese Embassy in Ankara hosted a gathering where Ambassador Jiang Xuebin highlighted Türkiye’s vast historical legacy, diverse cultural heritage, and captivating tourist appeal.

He emphasized that the country has evolved into a globally celebrated travel hotspot in recent years.

"Türkiye attracts Chinese tourists. There has been a significant increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Türkiye, especially in the post-pandemic period," he declared.

Jiang noted that in 2024 alone, more than 409,000 Chinese visitors toured the country.

He further pointed out that, compared to the year before, Türkiye showed the most rapid growth rate among all international destinations, recording a 65.1% surge in Chinese tourist arrivals.

The ambassador, who has held his post for six months, shared his admiration for the awe-inspiring ancient civilizations of Anatolia.

He expressed confidence that the relationship between the two nations will continue to grow stronger, thereby enhancing tourism exchanges.

Jiang also spotlighted Cappadocia—renowned for its one-of-a-kind fairy chimneys and breathtaking natural vistas—as one of the top locations favored by Chinese vacationers, along with many other noteworthy sites across Türkiye.

He concluded by stating: "Rich and remarkable results have been achieved in the cultural and tourism cooperation between China and Türkiye," underlining the fruitful progress made in bilateral tourism and cultural relations.

MENAFN05082025000045017167ID1109886676

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search