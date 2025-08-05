Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Twenty-one people get ill due to raw milk bacteria in US

Twenty-one people get ill due to raw milk bacteria in US


2025-08-05 05:58:22
(MENAFN) At least 21 individuals have fallen ill following the consumption of contaminated raw milk from a farm in Florida, prompting state officials to release a health warning, according to reports.

The illnesses, which have affected both adults and children — including six kids under the age of 10 — were traced back to unpasteurized milk carrying E. coli and Campylobacter bacteria. Health authorities have issued strong advisories urging people to avoid drinking raw milk due to the health risks involved.

According to reports, seven of the infected individuals required hospitalization, with two experiencing serious medical complications as a result.

The state’s Department of Health issued a warning against the consumption of raw milk and pointed to inadequate hygiene conditions at the farm involved, though it did not publicly identify the location. "Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases," it said in a news release.

MENAFN05082025000045017281ID1109886286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search