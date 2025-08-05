403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Twenty-one people get ill due to raw milk bacteria in US
(MENAFN) At least 21 individuals have fallen ill following the consumption of contaminated raw milk from a farm in Florida, prompting state officials to release a health warning, according to reports.
The illnesses, which have affected both adults and children — including six kids under the age of 10 — were traced back to unpasteurized milk carrying E. coli and Campylobacter bacteria. Health authorities have issued strong advisories urging people to avoid drinking raw milk due to the health risks involved.
According to reports, seven of the infected individuals required hospitalization, with two experiencing serious medical complications as a result.
The state’s Department of Health issued a warning against the consumption of raw milk and pointed to inadequate hygiene conditions at the farm involved, though it did not publicly identify the location. "Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases," it said in a news release.
The illnesses, which have affected both adults and children — including six kids under the age of 10 — were traced back to unpasteurized milk carrying E. coli and Campylobacter bacteria. Health authorities have issued strong advisories urging people to avoid drinking raw milk due to the health risks involved.
According to reports, seven of the infected individuals required hospitalization, with two experiencing serious medical complications as a result.
The state’s Department of Health issued a warning against the consumption of raw milk and pointed to inadequate hygiene conditions at the farm involved, though it did not publicly identify the location. "Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases," it said in a news release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment