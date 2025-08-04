Lok Sabha Adjourned For Day As Deadlock Over Bihar SIR Persists

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday following persistent protests by Opposition members demanding an immediate debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

At 2 p.m., when the House reconvened with Jagdambika Pal in the chair, the uproar persisted. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed disappointment, noting that the government had agreed to allocate two days for discussion on the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 -- both listed for consideration.

“This is a crucial moment for Indian sports, especially as we prepare to bid for the 2036 Olympics,” Rijiju said.

“Yet the Opposition is choosing disruption over dialogue,” he said.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya echoed the urgency, citing a High Court directive urging Parliament to legislate on sports governance.

Deputy Speaker Jagdambika Pal, who chaired the afternoon session, reminded members that no bills had been passed since the session began.

He also referenced an incident involving Congress MP R. Sudha, whose gold chain was reportedly snatched in Delhi, prompting Speaker Birla to direct immediate police action.

With no signs of order, the House was adjourned for the day.

Legislative business remains in limbo, as the deadlock over electoral transparency continues to overshadow Parliament's agenda.

The disruption marked the third consecutive week of stalled proceedings in the Monsoon Session, which began on July 21.

Earlier in the morning, when the House assembled for the business, Speaker Om Birla initiated Question Hour by calling upon Samajwadi Party MP Ruchi Vira, who raised concerns about the regularisation of permanent jobs. However, the session quickly descended into chaos as MPs from the Congress, DMK, RJD, SP, and other INDIA bloc parties entered the Well of the House, shouting slogans and waving placards.

The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of conducting a politically motivated voter purge targeting marginalised communities ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Despite repeated appeals from the Chair to maintain decorum, the protests continued unabated.

Speaker Birla admonished the display of placards as a“deliberate and planned intention” to obstruct proceedings, stating,“You have been elected to represent the hopes of lakhs. The country is watching.”

Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments. This was initially due to the opposition demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor and then the SIR in Bihar.