403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boeing Defence Workers Demand Better Conditions
(MENAFN) More than 3,000 employees in Boeing's defence division initiated a strike on Monday, dealing another setback to the already troubled aerospace corporation.
This latest labour action stems from unresolved disputes regarding compensation, shift structures, and retirement benefits.
Unionised personnel based in Missouri and Illinois—who are responsible for assembling military aircraft such as the F-15 fighter jet—rejected the most recent proposal from Boeing.
The company’s offer failed to meet workers’ expectations, sparking the protest.
Dan Gillian, the vice president of Boeing's Air Dominance division, remarked, "We're disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth."
The aviation giant has faced persistent challenges in recent years, grappling with safety-related controversies and the fallout from a nearly two-month strike by commercial aircraft workers the previous year.
These ongoing issues have hindered the company’s recovery efforts.
This strike is being spearheaded by a local branch of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), situated in St Louis—the core of Boeing's military production operations.
The union declared on X, "3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough. This is about respect and dignity, not empty promises."
IAM, one of the most prominent labour organisations in the United States, represents close to 600,000 individuals in sectors like aerospace, defence, ship construction, and manufacturing.
This marks the first strike at Boeing's defence sector since 1996, when labour halted for over 90 days.
This latest labour action stems from unresolved disputes regarding compensation, shift structures, and retirement benefits.
Unionised personnel based in Missouri and Illinois—who are responsible for assembling military aircraft such as the F-15 fighter jet—rejected the most recent proposal from Boeing.
The company’s offer failed to meet workers’ expectations, sparking the protest.
Dan Gillian, the vice president of Boeing's Air Dominance division, remarked, "We're disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth."
The aviation giant has faced persistent challenges in recent years, grappling with safety-related controversies and the fallout from a nearly two-month strike by commercial aircraft workers the previous year.
These ongoing issues have hindered the company’s recovery efforts.
This strike is being spearheaded by a local branch of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), situated in St Louis—the core of Boeing's military production operations.
The union declared on X, "3,200 highly-skilled IAM Union members at Boeing went on strike at midnight because enough is enough. This is about respect and dignity, not empty promises."
IAM, one of the most prominent labour organisations in the United States, represents close to 600,000 individuals in sectors like aerospace, defence, ship construction, and manufacturing.
This marks the first strike at Boeing's defence sector since 1996, when labour halted for over 90 days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment