Hundreds Attend Urdu Community Lecture On Secret To A Happy Life

Doha: Over 150 Urdu-speaking attendees gathered to hear Islamic preacher Abdul Ghafoor Al-Omari (pictured) deliver a lecture on the secret to happiness in life. The event was organized by the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center as part of its ongoing efforts to promote moderate religious and cultural awareness among Muslim communities.

During the lecture, Al-Omari emphasized that true happiness lies in strengthening one's relationship with God. He explained that the ultimate purpose of life is to worship God, and fulfilling this purpose empowers the soul, helps individuals confront their fears, and nurtures inner peace. Acts of worship, heartfelt remembrance of God, and sincere spiritual devotion were highlighted as key sources of lasting tranquility and joy.

The audience engaged positively with the event and expressed their appreciation for the lecture's content, noting that it offered them a fresh perspective on their relationship with God.