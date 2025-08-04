Ministry Of Labour Holds Workshop On Heat Stress Prevention

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the Occupational Safety and Health Department and in collaboration with Al Ali Engineering, Contracting and Trading Company, held an awareness workshop today at the company's work sites.

The session aimed to educate workers on the dangers of heat stress and provide essential guidance to prevent its harmful health effects.

This workshop forms part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts, in partnership with public and private sector stakeholders, to promote occupational and health awareness in various work environments and reduce incidents related to heat stress.

The initiative particularly targets sectors where employees work outdoors during the summer months.

Experts from the Ministry's Occupational Safety and Health Department delivered informative content, including a simplified guide outlining preventive practices.

These included drinking water regularly-even without feeling thirsty-limiting physical exertion during peak hours, wearing breathable work clothing, using head coverings, and taking regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

The workshop also raised awareness about early signs of heat stress, such as excessive sweating, headaches, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, nausea, and fatigue.

Workers were instructed on immediate responses, including seeking shade, cooling the body with water, resting, and promptly seeking medical attention.

Through a series of summer initiatives, the Ministry seeks to embed a culture of workplace safety in outdoor job sites, increase awareness of direct sun exposure risks, and promote preventive behaviours.

It also encourages employers to provide safe working environments in line with recognised national and international standards to safeguard the health and safety of all workers during periods of extreme heat.