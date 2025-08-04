Qatar Establishes First Aid Station At HH The Father Amir Hospital For Rehabilitation And Prosthetics In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has established a first aid station at HH The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza, funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), to treat emergency cases in northern Gaza and injured individuals waiting for aid.

In a statement released on Monday, Qatar Fund for Development explained that the medical point, which receives hundreds of patients, provides rapid response to treat injuries through a specialized medical and nursing team dedicated to serving the wounded, offering available treatment, and referring some cases to hospitals run by the Ministry of Health in Gaza and other facilities, using ambulances operated by the Ministry of Health, the Palestinian Red Crescent, and medical services.

Over the past few weeks, the hospital treated around 2,538 injured individuals, and received nearly 220 martyrs, including 1,227 injuries and 119 martyrs in the last week alone.

QFFD Director General and Chairman of the Hospital's Board of Directors Fahad Hamad Al Sulaiti stated: "In line with the Fund's commitment to humanitarian work and our sense of responsibility towards our brothers and sisters in Gaza, we continue to support HH The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza, to ensure the delivery of care to those in need under the most difficult circumstances."

He also renewed his call for the international community to take a firm stance that allows for the immediate and safe entry of aid and ensures the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers.

He added: "The severe escalation in Gaza and the direct targeting of civilians impose an undeniable moral and humanitarian responsibility on the international community. Systematic starvation, lack of medical resources, and ongoing aggression are crimes that only deepen the suffering of innocent people, and they must stop immediately. Humanitarian aid is not a tool of pressure and must never be used as a weapon against the vulnerable."

For his part, Director General of HH The Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics in Gaza Ahmad Naeem stated: "The establishment of the first aid and emergency point comes as part of the hospital's humanitarian duty amid the collapse and weakness of the health system in the Gaza Strip, due to the systematic targeting of hospitals. This is in addition to the deteriorating field conditions in the northern area near the hospital, which witnesses a daily influx of large numbers of injured individuals waiting for aid."

"The responsibility is immense and requires the joint efforts of all international and local medical institutions to help alleviate the suffering of these wounded individuals by supplying the medical point with the necessary equipment and supplies, especially in light of the severe shortage of medical resources caused by the blockade imposed on the Strip and the occupation's prevention of life-saving materials used to treat the injured from entering."

In addition to this emergency response point, the hospital continues to offer its core services to hundreds of injured and persons with disabilities through its three main departments: Prosthetics - Medical Rehabilitation - Audiology and Balance, as well as the CT scan unit, the only one currently operational in northern Gaza.