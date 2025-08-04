403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietjet's 8/8 Super Sale Offers Indian Travellers Up To 80% Off & Exclusive Hotel Perk
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 4, 2025 – Vietjet is turning up the heat this August with a limited-time 8/8 Super Sale, giving travellers the chance to unlock up to 80% off Eco fares across its entire international and domestic network. With Vietjet's 10 direct routes between India and Vietnam, connecting Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai to Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City with 44 round-trip flights every week, Indian travellers have more ways than ever to explore Vietnam's vibrant cities and scenic coastlines at unbeatable prices.
For just 23 hours – from 00:00 to 23:00 on August 8, 2025 (GMT+7), guests can enter the promo code“VJ80” when booking Eco tickets via or the Vietjet Air mobile app to enjoy the 80% discount (*). The promotion applies to travel between September 15, 2025 and May 27, 2026 (**)
As a special bonus, from August 8 to August 15, 2025, the first 500 passengers booking international flights to Hanoi (HAN) or Van Don International Airport (VDO), which is the nearest gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay, will receive a 20% discount on one-night accommodation (**) at the Royal Ha Long Hotel. This exclusive offer is valid for bookings via Vietjet's website or mobile app.
Whether you're planning your next tropical beach escape, city adventure, or cultural discovery, Vietjet connects you to Vietnam's most captivating destinations – all at unbeatable prices.
Onboard, passengers can enjoy Vietjet's signature experience with a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, a friendly professional crew, and a vibrant menu of Vietnamese and international cuisine including Pho, Banh Mi, iced milk coffee, and more. Surprise in-flight cultural performances on festive occasions and other personalized service ensure every journey is memorable from takeoff to touchdown.
(*) Excluding taxes and fees
(**) Terms and conditions apply
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
For just 23 hours – from 00:00 to 23:00 on August 8, 2025 (GMT+7), guests can enter the promo code“VJ80” when booking Eco tickets via or the Vietjet Air mobile app to enjoy the 80% discount (*). The promotion applies to travel between September 15, 2025 and May 27, 2026 (**)
As a special bonus, from August 8 to August 15, 2025, the first 500 passengers booking international flights to Hanoi (HAN) or Van Don International Airport (VDO), which is the nearest gateway to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ha Long Bay, will receive a 20% discount on one-night accommodation (**) at the Royal Ha Long Hotel. This exclusive offer is valid for bookings via Vietjet's website or mobile app.
Whether you're planning your next tropical beach escape, city adventure, or cultural discovery, Vietjet connects you to Vietnam's most captivating destinations – all at unbeatable prices.
Onboard, passengers can enjoy Vietjet's signature experience with a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, a friendly professional crew, and a vibrant menu of Vietnamese and international cuisine including Pho, Banh Mi, iced milk coffee, and more. Surprise in-flight cultural performances on festive occasions and other personalized service ensure every journey is memorable from takeoff to touchdown.
(*) Excluding taxes and fees
(**) Terms and conditions apply
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Company :-msl
User :- Bhakti Thorat
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment