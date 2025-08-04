403
S. Korea Begins Removing Loudspeakers For Propaganda Broadcasts Toward N. Korea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The South Korean military on Monday started removing loudspeakers for propaganda broadcasts toward North Korea installed along the border, the South Korean defense ministry said, in Seoul's latest efforts to reduce inter-Korean tensions.
"It is a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture," the ministry said.
About 20 fixed speakers are known to be in the area.
In June, President Lee Jae Myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts toward the North to reduce tensions and rebuild trust
