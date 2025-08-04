Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S. Korea Begins Removing Loudspeakers For Propaganda Broadcasts Toward N. Korea

S. Korea Begins Removing Loudspeakers For Propaganda Broadcasts Toward N. Korea


2025-08-04 05:08:07
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The South Korean military on Monday started removing loudspeakers for propaganda broadcasts toward North Korea installed along the border, the South Korean defense ministry said, in Seoul's latest efforts to reduce inter-Korean tensions.
"It is a practical measure that can help ease inter-Korean tensions without affecting the military's readiness posture," the ministry said.
About 20 fixed speakers are known to be in the area.
In June, President Lee Jae Myung ordered the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts toward the North to reduce tensions and rebuild trust

MENAFN04082025000067011011ID1109880883

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search