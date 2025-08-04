Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco Showcases Atlantic Initiative At LLDC3 Forum In Turkmenistan

2025-08-04 05:07:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 4. At the Parliamentary Forum held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, the representative of the Kingdom of Morocco presented the Atlantic Initiative launched by King Mohammed VI, Trend reports.

The initiative is designed to offer strategic maritime access to Sahel countries through Moroccan Atlantic ports, enabling greater participation of landlocked nations in global trade.

The Moroccan delegate emphasized that the project focuses on infrastructure development, sustainable economic partnerships, and deeper regional integration. It aims to remove trade barriers faced by landlocked countries and promote inclusive growth through fair access to international markets.

The representative also underscored the critical role of parliamentary diplomacy, particularly in creating legal frameworks, overseeing resource allocation, and ensuring transparency and accountability in cross-border cooperation.

