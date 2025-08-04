Under Field Marshal Asim Munir's Leadership, Pakistan Enters A New Diplomatic Era: The Economist

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan is stepping into a new diplomatic phase under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, according to a detailed article published by the British magazine The Economist on August 3. The publication praised Field Marshal Munir for reshaping Pakistan–US relations and acknowledged his growing international stature.

The article highlights that Field Marshal Munir is charting a new course in Pakistan's ties with Washington. A notable turning point, it claims, was his private meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on June 18, which is seen as the beginning of a diplomatic shift in the region.

In recent weeks, former President Trump has taken a tougher stance against India, labeling it a“dead economy” and imposing a 25% tariff. In contrast, the U.S. has announced a trade agreement with Pakistan with only a 19% tariff. The article notes that the U.S. is actively working to restore trade, arms cooperation, and counterterrorism collaboration with Pakistan, indicating a major shift in its South Asia, China, and Middle East policies.

Also Read: Terrorist Attack on Police Checkpost in Lower Dir Leaves Elite Force Officer Critically Injured

According to The Economist, U.S. officials have acknowledged Pakistan's operations against ISIS and are considering providing Pakistan with armored vehicles and night vision equipment. American policymakers are also reassessing India's destabilizing actions in the region.

The piece further reveals that international diplomats and investors are in direct contact with Field Marshal Munir. He has managed to maintain balanced ties with both China and Gulf nations, a factor that has contributed to his rising popularity, particularly in the aftermath of tensions with India.

Despite foreign pressure, The Economist states, Field Marshal Munir took decisive retaliatory steps against India, which have boosted his domestic standing. Close circles of President Trump have shown interest in investing in Pakistan's cryptocurrency and mining sectors.

Pakistan's evolving diplomatic strategy, shaped under Field Marshal Asim Munir, is earning him recognition as a pivotal figure on the global stage.