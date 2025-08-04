403
Bavarian president calls for Germany to end benefits to Ukrainian refugees
(MENAFN) Bavarian state premier Markus Söder has called for Germany to halt the provision of elevated social benefits to Ukrainian refugees, arguing that such support should be limited to German citizens. Speaking during ZDF’s “Summer Interview,” Söder criticized the current system, saying, “There are no longer any citizen’s benefits for all those who have come from Ukraine,” and stressed that the change must apply retroactively to all Ukrainian refugees, not just future arrivals.
Under a special law enacted in May 2022, Ukrainian refugees in Germany have been receiving enhanced benefits that exceed the level of support typically offered to asylum seekers. This policy has made them eligible for the same financial assistance as German citizens, known as Bürgergeld (citizen’s benefits).
According to government figures reported by two news agencies, Germany spent €6.3 billion ($7.3 billion) in 2024 on these benefits for Ukrainians, accounting for nearly 30% of the country’s entire Bürgergeld budget.
Söder, who also leads the Christian Social Union (CSU), a conservative partner in Germany’s ruling coalition, argued that no other country offers such generous treatment to Ukrainian refugees. He linked the high level of support to low employment rates, noting that only about 30% of Ukrainian refugees in Germany were working as of mid-2024.
He proposed aligning Ukrainian support with the standard benefits given to other refugees, which are significantly lower. His comments reflect growing domestic pressure in Germany over the long-term cost of refugee support amid broader economic concerns.
Germany remains one of the top destinations for Ukrainians fleeing the war, with over 1 million estimated to be living in the country as of late 2024. Among them, around 720,000 were reportedly receiving Bürgergeld, according to a magazine.
