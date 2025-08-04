King Salman Aid Center Extends Humanitarian Support To Afghanistan And Conflict Zones

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has continued its humanitarian operations, distributing assistance to Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan and vulnerable families in conflict zones.

On Saturday, August 2, the center reported distributing 135 food packages to Afghan migrants near the Torkham border. Additionally, 393 packages were provided to displaced families in Syria, and 1,440 packages in Sudan's eastern Sennar region, reaching nearly 10,000 beneficiaries.

These efforts highlight Saudi Arabia's sustained humanitarian outreach in response to regional displacement crises.

More international coordination is essential to ensure timely and effective support for refugees and displaced populations across conflict-affected regions.

Since late 2023, Pakistan has intensified its deportation of undocumented Afghan refugees, forcing thousands to return under difficult conditions and prompting humanitarian concern across the region.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), established in 2015, coordinates Saudi Arabia's global relief efforts and has provided aid in over 90 countries, focusing on food security, health, and emergency response.

