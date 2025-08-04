GEA Chairman Announces Ticket Sales For Riyadh Comedy Festival

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalshikh announced the launch of ticket sales for the inaugural Riyadh Comedy Festival through the webook platform. The festival's first edition will take place in the capital, Riyadh, from September 26 to October 9.

The Riyadh Comedy Festival is one of the largest international events dedicated to the art of comedy, featuring over 50 renowned comedians from around the world.

The festival is part of the GEA's ongoing efforts to diversify cultural and artistic offerings by attracting top international comedy acts and providing a creative platform that enriches the Kingdom's artistic and cultural scene.