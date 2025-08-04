GEA Chairman Announces Ticket Sales For Riyadh Comedy Festival
Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalshikh announced the launch of ticket sales for the inaugural Riyadh Comedy Festival through the webook platform. The festival's first edition will take place in the capital, Riyadh, from September 26 to October 9.
The Riyadh Comedy Festival is one of the largest international events dedicated to the art of comedy, featuring over 50 renowned comedians from around the world.
The festival is part of the GEA's ongoing efforts to diversify cultural and artistic offerings by attracting top international comedy acts and providing a creative platform that enriches the Kingdom's artistic and cultural scene.__SPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment