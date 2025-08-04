Karnataka Shocker! After 5 Tiger Deaths, 20 Peacocks Mysteriously Die Near A Stream In Hanumanthapura Village
After the incident came to the knowledge of forest officials, they visited the spot to collect evidence. The carcasses found during the inspection were sent to the Forensic Science Labs for tests. The report revealing the cause of the death is awaited.
Notably, Karnataka houses two designated peacock sanctuaries, namely Adichunchanagiri Peacock Sanctuary and Bankapura Peacock Sanctuary.
Also Read | Valmik Thapar, who spent 50 years with tigers, passes away at 73 20 monkeys found dead in Chamarajanagar district
This comes almost a month after remains of 20 monkeys were discovered in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. Forest and police officials suspected foul play as suspicions about poisoning emerged. Another harrowing incident was reported on June 27 when 5 tigers were found dead in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.Also Read | ICW: 'Kaafi late nahi hogaya,' hilariously says Akshay Kumar as he closes Falguni Shane Peacocks show past his usual bedtime 5 tigers found dead in Karnataka's Wildlife Sanctuary
The carcasses of a tigress and her four cubs which were found in Karnataka's wildlife sanctuary were sent to forensic laboratories in Bengaluru and Mysuru for independent testing and were preserved for future analysis.Also Read | Peacocks 'cry': Mass tree-felling in Hyderabad sparks row - What we know so far
According to reports, the tigress had chased down a cow and dragged the animal into the forest to consume it. Once the villagers discovered the carcass of the cow, it is suspected that they poisoned it. Upon consuming the adulterated meat, the tigress and the cubs died. In the case of“retaliatory killing” over tiger hunting, three persons identified as Konappa, Madaraja and Nagaraj of Koppa village were arrested, The Hindu reported.
According to the publication, the forest department compensates for cattle killed by carnivore animals outside reserved boundaries. However, the compensation is not granted if the hunt occurs within the restricted area of the sanctuary or national park, where cattle grazing is illegal.
