Iphone 17 Pro To Feature Major Display Overhaul - Here's What To Expect

Apple is planning for some exciting changes with the iPhone 17 Pro series this year and no, we are not talking about the new camera layout and more AI features. The business could now at last concentrate on the display, which is a crucial component of the gadgets. Additionally, according to recent rumours, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro will probably include anti-reflective screens with a coating that resists scratches. Although it may not seem like much right now, it appears to be essential that at least the iPhone 17 Pro models have it this year after witnessing its application and function on the iPad Pro 2024 model.

iPhone 17 Pro: What Can You Expect?

Samsung will be credited with introducing anti-reflective coating to smartphones with the Galaxy S24 Ultra model, which debuted last year as its own premium offering. Similarly, we hope that Apple uses an iPad Pro-style display on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, which provides more durability, better readability, and the absence of reflection will become useful if you don't have it.

It has more functional reasons to be given, and we sincerely hope the reports are genuine. After all, the iPhone Pro models already have a ProMotion 120Hz display, and this layer would give even more gloss to the screen.

Additionally, according to reports this week, Apple is planning to release a new telephoto lens with an optical zoom of up to 8x, which is greater than the 5x optical range offered by the iPhone 16 Pro models.

A new pro camera app that works with both photographs and movies is anticipated to be released by the business. According to the source, the app would be made to compete with current high-end iOS camera apps.

To provide you with convenient access to the camera, Apple may include an additional camera control button on the top edge of the iPhones. We don't understand why Apple wants to add another button for the same purpose since there is already one for the cameras on the bottom right next to the power button. According to the reports, Apple is reportedly moving towards a camera bar with the iPhone 17 Pro series.