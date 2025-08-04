Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration

PrimeXBT , a leading multi-asset broker, has announced the launch of a new global payment method, the Skrill e-wallet. This move marks another step in PrimeXBT's ongoing efforts to enhance fast, secure, and user-friendly transaction options for traders around the world.

The newly integrated Skrill e-wallet supports USD transactions, enables instant deposits and withdrawals, and comes with no associated fees. With a minimum transaction of $5 and a maximum of $5,000, it offers a convenient and flexible solution for both first–time users and seasoned traders operating across global markets.

According to PrimeXBT , payment speed, security, and accessibility are essential to a seamless trading environment. With the addition of Skrill, the broker continues to streamline transactions and adapt to the evolving needs of its growing international user base.

Skrill is now part of a wide suite of international and region-specific payment options available at PrimeXBT, including SWIFT, Neteller, Binance Pay, and local methods such as PIX, UPI, EasyPaisa, JazzCash, and CapitecPay. This broad selection helps users in both developed and emerging markets fund and withdraw in ways aligned with their regional infrastructure and individual preferences.

This integration reflects PrimeXBT's wider commitment to expanding its global reach by strengthening infrastructure and offering localised payment solutions that empower traders to engage with multi-asset markets on their own terms.

To find out more, users can visit the PrimeXBT website .

About PrimeXBT

Disclaimer: The content provided here is for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by the Company are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. The Company does not accept clients from the Restricted Jurisdictions as indicated on its website / T&Cs. Some services or products may not be available in your jurisdiction. Payment methods vary by region. The applicable legal entity and its respective products and services depend on the client's country of residence and the entity with which the client has established a contractual relationship during registration. Payment details mentioned herein may be subject to future changes.

Tags: Bitcoin , Crypto , Exchange , Finance , Forex , Gold , Indices , Silver , Stocks