African Mining Week 2025 To Host Global Leaders Shaping The Mineral Economy

As African countries scale up collaboration with international mining companies to meet surging demand for minerals, African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 will provide a strategic platform to highlight the role of global players in advancing the continent's mineral production goals.

Craig Miller, CEO of Valterra Platinum, and Vinay Somera, CEO of Isondo Precious Metals, will join discussions on South Africa's Strategic Influence in the Global Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) Market, where the country maintains a dominant position, producing over 75% global platinum supplies. Valterra is expanding its operations to meet a refined output target of 3.4 million ounces in 2025, while Isondo is advancing efforts to use locally sourced PGMs in hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing.

Marna Cloete, President and CEO of Ivanhoe Mines, and Godwin Beene, Country Manager of First Quantum Minerals, are also confirmed to participate on the Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships: Building Resilience in a Consolidating Industry panel discussion. Both companies are pursuing large-scale investments to increase copper production in Zambia, supporting the country's ambition to produce 3 million tons annually by 2031. First Quantum is expanding its Kansanshi and Sentinel operations, and Ivanhoe continues development of its Kamoa-Kakula complex, considered one of the world's most significant copper assets.

The panel, The Future of Gold: Predicting Prices and Managing Market Volatility, will feature B2Gold Namibia's Country Manager John Ross and Pensana CEO Tim George. B2Gold is currently expanding Namibia's largest gold mine, the Otjikoto Mine, while Pensana is progressing Angola's flagship Longonjo rare earths project, which is expected to supply 5% of the global demand for magnet metals used in electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Darryll Castle, Director of Operations at TechMet Limited, will be present for discussions around the integration of digital technologies in mining operations. Meanwhile, Emma Townshend, Executive of Corporate Affairs at Implats and Board Member of Women in PGMs, will participate in a session focused on Women Pioneering Leadership in Africa's Mining Industry, with emphasis on promoting sustainability and inclusivity.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.