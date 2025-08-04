Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Watchdog Criticizes Israeli Army

Watchdog Criticizes Israeli Army


2025-08-04 04:55:36
(MENAFN) The Israeli defense forces are falling short in thoroughly probing allegations of war crimes committed by their members, according to Action on Armed Violence (AOAV).

The UK-based organization asserted that the structure of the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) investigations appears designed more to defend “institutional legitimacy” than to genuinely seek justice.

In a report unveiled on Saturday, AOAV highlighted that among 52 formally recognized IDF inquiries into alleged misconduct in Gaza and the West Bank, just a single case concluded with a prison term.

These incidents, spanning from October 2023 to June 2025, reportedly affected around 1,300 individuals.

The findings indicate that six cases led to an “admission of error,” resulting in disciplinary actions such as dismissal or official reprimands in three of them.

In contrast, seven cases were closed with the conclusion of “no violation,” as per the NGO’s newly published assessment.

Moreover, AOAV noted that 39 out of the 52 investigations — accounting for roughly 75% — had no publicly accessible updates, particularly in English-language sources.

Among these unresolved cases are two notable events: the deaths of 112 Palestinians while waiting for flour in Gaza in February 2024, and an air raid in Rafah in May 2024 that took the lives of 45 Palestinians.

These records, AOAV claimed, illustrate “a picture not of military accountability, but of disingenuous damage control.”

The organization concluded that “there was a lurking suspicion that the outcomes of any investigation may have been to serve to protect institutional legitimacy rather than to deliver justice.”

MENAFN04082025000045017167ID1109880698

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search