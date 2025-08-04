Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sudanese army states RSF attack repelled

2025-08-04 04:45:49
(MENAFN) The Sudanese military announced on Sunday that it had successfully repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur in western Sudan.

According to a military statement, the RSF assault targeted both the northeastern and southwestern areas of the city. The army claimed that the attack resulted in personnel and equipment losses for the RSF.

The RSF has not issued any response regarding the incident.

El-Fasher serves as a crucial center for humanitarian relief operations in the Darfur region. However, the city has been subjected to a prolonged siege and repeated fighting for over a year, despite multiple international efforts to negotiate a humanitarian truce and enable aid access.

The conflict between Sudan’s armed forces and the RSF began in April 2023 and has led to thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions, according to UN agencies and local sources.

