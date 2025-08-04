403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudanese army states RSF attack repelled
(MENAFN) The Sudanese military announced on Sunday that it had successfully repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur in western Sudan.
According to a military statement, the RSF assault targeted both the northeastern and southwestern areas of the city. The army claimed that the attack resulted in personnel and equipment losses for the RSF.
The RSF has not issued any response regarding the incident.
El-Fasher serves as a crucial center for humanitarian relief operations in the Darfur region. However, the city has been subjected to a prolonged siege and repeated fighting for over a year, despite multiple international efforts to negotiate a humanitarian truce and enable aid access.
The conflict between Sudan’s armed forces and the RSF began in April 2023 and has led to thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions, according to UN agencies and local sources.
According to a military statement, the RSF assault targeted both the northeastern and southwestern areas of the city. The army claimed that the attack resulted in personnel and equipment losses for the RSF.
The RSF has not issued any response regarding the incident.
El-Fasher serves as a crucial center for humanitarian relief operations in the Darfur region. However, the city has been subjected to a prolonged siege and repeated fighting for over a year, despite multiple international efforts to negotiate a humanitarian truce and enable aid access.
The conflict between Sudan’s armed forces and the RSF began in April 2023 and has led to thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions, according to UN agencies and local sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment