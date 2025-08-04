403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN states suspected ADF kill three civilians in DR Congo
(MENAFN) At least three people were killed in a suspected overnight attack by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the village of Idohu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to UN radio reports on Sunday.
The assailants, reportedly armed with rifles and machetes, entered Idohu in Ituri province around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday. They opened fire indiscriminately and stormed homes before being confronted by the army, according to local sources.
The bodies of three victims, including a woman, were found Sunday morning in the Walesse Vonkutu chiefdom. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise, as several residents remained unaccounted for and search operations were ongoing.
This marks the second ADF-linked attack in Idohu, following a deadly assault in March that left approximately 10 people dead. It also comes shortly after a brutal overnight raid last week in the nearby town of Komanda, where 43 civilians, including Catholic catechumens preparing for confirmation, were killed.
The ADF, a group originally founded in Uganda and now aligned with the Islamic State in Central Africa, has expanded its operations in eastern Congo in recent years. Exploiting political unrest and regional conflict, the group has carried out numerous attacks targeting both civilians and security forces, particularly in remote areas.
The assailants, reportedly armed with rifles and machetes, entered Idohu in Ituri province around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday. They opened fire indiscriminately and stormed homes before being confronted by the army, according to local sources.
The bodies of three victims, including a woman, were found Sunday morning in the Walesse Vonkutu chiefdom. Authorities warned that the death toll could rise, as several residents remained unaccounted for and search operations were ongoing.
This marks the second ADF-linked attack in Idohu, following a deadly assault in March that left approximately 10 people dead. It also comes shortly after a brutal overnight raid last week in the nearby town of Komanda, where 43 civilians, including Catholic catechumens preparing for confirmation, were killed.
The ADF, a group originally founded in Uganda and now aligned with the Islamic State in Central Africa, has expanded its operations in eastern Congo in recent years. Exploiting political unrest and regional conflict, the group has carried out numerous attacks targeting both civilians and security forces, particularly in remote areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment