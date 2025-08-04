Medical Education Market Report 2025-2029: Gamification And Microlearning Transforming Medical Education Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The medical education market is projected to grow by USD 294.5 billion from 2024-2029, with a CAGR of 18.4%. Key factors include the rise in online programs, new course offerings, and visual tech adoption. The report offers analysis on market size, trends, and vendor insights, covering key market players.

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Education Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical education market is poised for strong growth, expected to expand by USD 294.5 billion between 2024 and 2029, at a steady CAGR of 18.4%. This promising outlook is captured in the latest report, which offers an all-encompassing analysis of market size, forecasts, key trends, growth factors, challenges, and vendor activities, featuring insights from around 25 notable vendors.

Key to the market's robust growth is the surge in online medical education programs, integration of advanced visual technologies, and the organic expansion through new medical courses and platforms. These drivers are complemented by successful partnerships between educational institutions and associations, and the rising appeal of microlearning strategies.

The study blends both primary and secondary information, including valuable inputs from industry stakeholders. It delivers comprehensive data on market size segmented by region and vendor landscape, backed by historical and projected figures.

Market Segmentation:

By Courses:



Cardiothoracic

Neurology

Orthopedic

Oral and maxillofacial Others

By Delivery:



On-campus

Online Distance

By Type:



Graduation courses

Certifications and trainings Post graduate courses

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Insights: The report highlights gamification as a significant growth catalyst for the market. It offers in-depth vendor analyses to aid businesses in optimizing market positioning, featuring major players such as Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, and Stanford University, among others. The documentation also identifies emerging trends and potential challenges that will shape future market dynamics, equipping companies with strategic tools to harness growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

Market overview

2 Market Analysis



Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria



Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation



Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape



Market ecosystem



Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing



Market definition



Market segment analysis



Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

5 Historic Market Size



Global Medical Education Market 2019 - 2023



Courses segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Delivery segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023



Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

6 Qualitative Analysis

The AI impact on Global Medical Education Market

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by Courses





Comparison by Courses



Cardiothoracic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Neurology - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Orthopedic - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Oral and maxillofacial - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Courses

9 Market Segmentation by Delivery





Comparison by Delivery



On-campus - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Online - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Distance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Delivery

10 Market Segmentation by Type





Comparison by Type



Graduation courses - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Certifications and trainings - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Post graduate courses - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Type

11 Customer Landscape

12 Geographic Landscape



Geographic segmentation



Geographic comparison





North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029





France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029



Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints



Market drivers



Market challenges



Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints

14 Competitive Landscape



Overview



Competitive Landscape



Landscape disruption

Industry risks

15 Competitive Analysis



Companies profiled



Company ranking index



Market positioning of companies





Grand Canyon University





Harvard Medical School





Johns Hopkins University





KP Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine





National University of Singapore





New York University





Stanford University





The University of Alabama





University of California





University of Cambridge





University of Eastern Finland





University of New England





University of Oxford





University of Washington Yale University

