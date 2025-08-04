Green Water Treatment Chemicals Company Evaluation Report, With Leading Companies Kemira, Veolia, And Ecolab
Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Water Treatment Chemicals - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Green Water Treatment Chemicals Companies Quadrant offers an in-depth industry analysis, shedding light on the global market landscape for Green Water Treatment Chemicals. This analysis evaluates key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends that are influencing the sector.
Green water treatment chemicals are sophisticated substances engineered to address water purification and management with minimal environmental impact. These chemicals are developed to substitute or reduce traditional hazardous materials, such as metal-based coagulants and toxic biocides, by using biodegradable and natural components like plant-based coagulants and organic flocculants. This innovation aligns with green chemistry principles, focusing on reducing pollution and enhancing resource efficiency throughout the chemical lifecycle. Industries leverage these solutions to ensure effective wastewater treatment and water reuse, supporting environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance.
The chemicals serve to minimize or eliminate hazardous substances during purification processes, derived from renewable, biodegradable, and non-toxic sources, sometimes incorporating recycled materials. The market includes products like coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, and activated carbon adsorbents, sourced from sustainable materials such as plant-derived polymers and natural minerals. These chemicals find application in drinking water purification, industrial wastewater treatment, and process water conditioning, effectively removing pollutants like suspended solids, pathogens, and heavy metals. This role is especially vital in sectors like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and wastewater treatment, where the emphasis is on reducing chemical toxicity and increasing biodegradability.
The 360 Quadrant categorizes Green Water Treatment Chemicals companies based on criteria like revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and market presence strategies. The top product footprint criteria include Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents, Other Types), Source (Plant-Based, Animal-Based, Mineral-Based), Application (Wastewater Treatment, Drinking Water Treatment, Process Water Treatment, Other Applications), and End-Use Industry (Municipal, Industrial).
Key Players
Key players in the Green Water Treatment Chemicals market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Kemira, Veolia, Ecolab, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Solenis, Nouryon, Basf, Thermax Limited, Snf, and Green Water Treatment Solutions. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.
Top 3 Companies in the Green Water Treatment Chemicals Market:
Kemira
- Kemira positions itself as a leader in sustainable chemical solutions for water-intensive industries. With operations in over 36 countries, Kemira provides a comprehensive product portfolio that caters to clients worldwide. It has implemented significant expansions, such as the increase of its ferric sulfate production capacity in the UK to better serve environmental regulations. Kemira's strategic acquisition of Norit's reactivation operations has enhanced its market position, enabling it to broaden its offering with activated carbon services. This illustrates Kemira's strong focus on maintaining a competitive edge through continuous innovation and expansion.
Veolia
- Veolia stands as a prominent player in ecological transformation within the water treatment space. The company's global operations include managing thousands of water and waste management facilities. Notably, its acquisition of Suez enhanced its capabilities and market reach. Veolia's commitment to innovation is evident in its investments in mobile water treatment recycling facilities, aligning with market demands for sustainable solutions.
Ecolab
- Ecolab, a leader in water hygiene and energy technologies, has been pivotal in promoting sustainable water treatment solutions. The company's market strategy emphasizes reducing environmental impact through innovation, as demonstrated by its state-of-the-art solutions tailored to meet regulatory demands. Ecolab's broad market presence and comprehensive product portfolio secure its position as a top contender in the green water treatment chemicals sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
- Drivers
- Increasing Regulatory Pressure on Wastewate1 Discharge and Chemical Usage Growing Emphasis on Circular Water Management An1 Resource Recovery
- High Production Costs and Limited Economies of Scale Performance Limitations Compared to Conventional Chemicals
- Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Alternatives Growing Regulations on Water Quality and Pollution Control
- High Production Costs and Scalability Issues
Industry Trends
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Key Conferences and Events in 2025-2026 Technology Analysis Key Technologies
- Biobased Nanomaterials Bioelectrochemical Remediation
- Zero-Valent Iron
Competitive Landscape
- Key Player Strategies/Right to Win Revenue Analysis Market Share Analysis Company Valuation and Financial Metrics Brand/Production Comparison Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024
- Stars Emerging Leaders Pervasive Players Participants
- Company Footprint Type Footprint Source Footprint Application Footprint End-Use Industry Footprint Region Footprint
- Progressive Companies Responsive Companies Dynamic Companies Starting Blocks
- Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs
- Deals Expansions
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Kemira Veolia Ecolab Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Solenis Nouryon BASF Thermax Limited SNF Green Water Treatment Solutions
Other Players
- Cortec Corporation Alumichem Green Genra Chembond Water Technologies Limited Green Chemicals A.S. Biostar-Ch Shandong Green Technologies Co., Ltd. Genesis Water Technologies Dober Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd. Chemready Advaya Chemical Industries Limited Aquafix Inc. Carbon Activated Corporation Kuraray Co., Ltd.
