403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Multiple Russian nationals wounded in recent Ukrainian drone raid
(MENAFN) Dozens of Ukrainian drones launched attacks on several Russian regions overnight Saturday, injuring at least four civilians and sparking fires in residential areas, local authorities reported.
In Voronezh, Governor Alexander Gusev said about 15 drones targeted the region, with air defenses shooting down many over the city and surrounding districts. One private home was completely destroyed, and others sustained damage to walls, windows, and roofs. A fire also broke out at an auto repair shop and a shed in the suburbs. Two women were hospitalized, another received medical aid on site, and a man from the outskirts was admitted with burns.
In Sochi’s Adler district, a drone strike hit a fuel tank at an oil storage site, causing a large fire visible across the city. Emergency crews responded, and the blaze affected nearby garages. The Sochi airport temporarily halted operations amid concerns over further UAV activity.
Additional drone attacks were reported in parts of Krasnodar Krai and Bryansk Region, where local air defenses intercepted several UAVs without causing casualties. The regions of Tatarstan, Samara, and Ivanovo have raised alert levels, activating emergency measures and advising residents to seek shelter.
On Friday night, a separate wave of Ukrainian drone strikes resulted in four civilian deaths in Penza, Samara, and Zaporozhye regions, damaging both industrial and residential sites.
Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that 112 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, mostly over Rostov and Krasnodar. Ukraine has conducted deep drone raids into Russia for months, often targeting civilian and critical infrastructure. Moscow counters with precise strikes on Ukraine’s military targets, asserting they do not target civilians.
In Voronezh, Governor Alexander Gusev said about 15 drones targeted the region, with air defenses shooting down many over the city and surrounding districts. One private home was completely destroyed, and others sustained damage to walls, windows, and roofs. A fire also broke out at an auto repair shop and a shed in the suburbs. Two women were hospitalized, another received medical aid on site, and a man from the outskirts was admitted with burns.
In Sochi’s Adler district, a drone strike hit a fuel tank at an oil storage site, causing a large fire visible across the city. Emergency crews responded, and the blaze affected nearby garages. The Sochi airport temporarily halted operations amid concerns over further UAV activity.
Additional drone attacks were reported in parts of Krasnodar Krai and Bryansk Region, where local air defenses intercepted several UAVs without causing casualties. The regions of Tatarstan, Samara, and Ivanovo have raised alert levels, activating emergency measures and advising residents to seek shelter.
On Friday night, a separate wave of Ukrainian drone strikes resulted in four civilian deaths in Penza, Samara, and Zaporozhye regions, damaging both industrial and residential sites.
Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that 112 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight, mostly over Rostov and Krasnodar. Ukraine has conducted deep drone raids into Russia for months, often targeting civilian and critical infrastructure. Moscow counters with precise strikes on Ukraine’s military targets, asserting they do not target civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment