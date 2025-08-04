MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exhale Wellness earns top spot for best Delta 9 gummies in 2025, recognized for quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction by Onpattison.

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onpattison has named Exhale Wellness the #1 Delta 9 gummy brand in its 2025 rankings, citing the company's emphasis on clean formulations, product transparency, and third-party testing.

The annual list, compiled by the publication's wellness editorial team, highlighted 5 standout hemp-derived THC products that met high standards for safety, effectiveness, and consumer trust. Exhale Wellness 's plant-based approach and commitment to rigorous quality control played a key role in securing the top spot for the brand.

What Are Delta 9 Gummies?

Delta 9 gummies are edible products containing Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. When sourced from federally legal hemp and formulated within compliant THC limits (less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC), these gummies offer a controlled, predictable way to consume THC.

In its 2025 ranking, Onpattison recognized brands that deliver not only efficacy but also transparency and consumer safety in their Delta 9 offerings, criteria that Exhale Wellness met with distinction.

Delta 9 THC Gummies : The Flagship Behind the #1 Ranking





At the center of Onpattison's ranking is Exhale Wellness's Delta-9 Bottle Caps, the company's flagship gummy product. Editors cited the product's balanced potency, full-spectrum formulation, and transparency in testing as key reasons for awarding Exhale the top spot.

Each bottle contains 450 mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, formulated from full-spectrum hemp extract to preserve the natural cannabinoid and terpene profile. This approach contributes to what users often describe as a more rounded, longer-lasting experience compared to isolates.

Bottle Caps were also recognized for their clean formulation, including vegan ingredients and naturally flavored profiles such as Cherry Cola, Lemon-Lime, and Orange. Exhale's use of U.S.-grown hemp and third-party lab testing ensures that each batch meets federal compliance standards outlined in the 2018 Farm Bill.

In this context, Exhale's published Certificates of Analysis (COAs), available to consumers, were noted as a strong indicator of transparency and consumer trust.

Additional Features That Contributed to the Best Ranking

In naming Exhale Wellness the #1 Delta 9 thc gummy brand of 2025, Onpattison highlighted several distinguishing factors beyond formulation alone. One was consistency in potency, with each gummy delivering a reliable 15 mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC, an important element for responsible dosing and user experience.

The product's clean, vegan formulation was also a factor in the ranking. Made with plant-based pectin, natural flavors, and free from artificial additives, Bottle Caps reflects growing consumer demand for health-conscious, non-GMO edibles.

While the Bottle Caps line is relatively new, Onpattison noted Exhale's overall brand reputation for quality and transparency. Across its product offerings, Exhale has earned strong consumer reviews for consistency, ease of use, and customer service, qualities that helped set the brand apart in a competitive evaluation process.

Why Exhale Wellness Was Chosen as Delta 9 Gummies?

Exhale Wellness earned the top spot in Onpattison's 2025 Delta 9 thc gummy rankings due to its commitment to product integrity, transparency, and user trust. The evaluation highlighted several standout factors that contributed to the brand's placement:

Transparent Sourcing and Lab Testing



Each batch of Exhale's Delta 9 gummies is verified through third-party lab testing, with publicly available Certificates of Analysis (COAs) confirming cannabinoid content, potency, and product safety. This level of transparency was a key differentiator in the ranking process.

Clean, Plant-Based Formulations



The editorial team emphasized Exhale's use of organic, non-GMO ingredients and vegan-friendly formulations made without artificial additives. The use of pectin over gelatin reflects a thoughtful approach to ingredient sourcing.

Established Brand Reputation



While Bottle Caps is one of the newer products in Exhale's portfolio, the brand's track record of quality and responsiveness was cited as a contributing factor. Consistent consumer satisfaction across Exhale's broader product line reinforced its credibility.

Balanced Potency and Full-Spectrum Effect



The magazine also acknowledged the company's use of full-spectrum hemp extract, which preserves a range of cannabinoids and terpenes for a more comprehensive user experience. This format, paired with clearly labeled dosing, supports a wide range of consumer preferences.

Editorial Criteria That Set Exhale Wellness Apart

In evaluating the best Delta 9 THC gummies for its 2025 ranking, Onpattison applied a broad set of criteria reflecting the current standards for product quality and consumer trust. Exhale Wellness met or exceeded expectations across the following key areas:

Sourcing and Agricultural Standards

Exhale uses hemp grown in the United States under regulated agricultural practices, minimizing exposure to pesticides, heavy metals, or synthetic additives. Domestic sourcing was a baseline requirement in the magazine's review process.

Potency and Dose Transparency

Each gummy contains a clearly labeled 15 mg of Delta 9 THC. The publication highlighted brands that offer reliable, consistent dosing, a crucial element for consumers managing intake responsibly.

Clean Ingredient Profile

Formulations were evaluated for ingredient transparency. Exhale's plant-based, vegan gummies, made without artificial colorants or high-fructose corn syrup, were noted for addressing evolving consumer preferences.

Third-Party Lab Testing and COA Access

Brands without published lab results were excluded from consideration. Exhale's publicly accessible Certificates of Analysis (COAs) confirmed potency, cannabinoid breakdown, and absence of contaminants.

Flavor and Product Consistency

Taste and texture factored into the overall experience. Exhale's use of natural flavoring and consistent formulation across batches contributed positively to its assessment.

Responsiveness

Exhale's reputation for customer support, shipping reliability, and product consistency helped distinguish it in a crowded market. Editorial staff considered both consumer sentiment and company transparency during the review.

Legal Compliance

All selected brands were required to meet the 2018 Farm Bill threshold of 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight. Exhale's compliance was verified through both internal documentation and third-party reports.

Exhale Wellness's Delta 9 Gummies Availability

Exhale Wellness's Delta 9 gummies, including the award-winning Bottle Caps line, are available for purchase through the company's official website. Each product listing includes detailed lab reports (COAs), ingredient information, and dosage specifications to support consumer transparency.

All Exhale Wellness Delta 9 THC products comply with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing no more than 0.3% THC by dry weight. Products are available for shipment to states where hemp-derived Delta 9 THC is permitted, and all customers must be 21 years or older to purchase. Shipping practices adhere to federal and state-level compliance requirements.

FAQs about Delta THC Gummies

What is Delta 9 THC?

Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the primary psychoactive compound found in cannabis. It interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system and is known for producing effects such as euphoria and relaxation. When derived from hemp and used within legal limits, it can be formulated into federally compliant wellness products.

Are Exhale Wellness's Delta 9 Gummies Legal?

Yes. Exhale Wellness's Delta 9 gummies are made from hemp-derived THC and contain no more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight, in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Federal legality does not guarantee state-level approval, so consumers are advised to check local laws before purchasing.

What makes Exhale Wellness different from other Delta 9 gummy brands?

Exhale Wellness was recognized by Onpattison for its product consistency, lab-tested transparency, and clean ingredient profile. The brand uses non-GMO, vegan-friendly formulations and publishes third-party Certificates of Analysis for every batch.

How strong are the best Delta 9 Gummies from Exhale Wellness?

Each gummy contains 15 mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC. This dosage format offers a balanced and consistent experience and is intended to support responsible use among both new and experienced consumers.

Do Exhale Wellness's gummies ship nationwide?

Exhale Wellness ships to U.S. states where hemp-derived Delta 9 THC products are legally permitted. While the products are federally legal, shipping availability is subject to state-specific regulations.

How long do the effects last?

The effects of hemp-derived Delta 9 gummies typically last between 6 and 9 hours, depending on individual factors such as body chemistry, metabolism, and tolerance. Onset time may be delayed due to digestion.

How should Delta 9 THC be dosed?

Dosing recommendations vary by user. For those new to Delta 9 THC, a lower dose (such as 2.5 to 5 mg) is generally suggested to gauge individual response. Gradual adjustment over time can help maintain a safe and comfortable experience.

Conclusion

Exhale Wellness's selection as the top Delta 9 gummy brand in Onpattison's 2025 rankings reflects the company's emphasis on ingredient transparency, consistent dosing, and third-party lab testing. The recognition highlights Exhale's approach to federally compliant hemp products at a time when consumer standards for quality and accountability in the wellness space are rising.

For more information, visit

CONTACT: Company Name: Exhale Wellness Phone Number: (323) 448-3810 Email: ... Official Address: Charlotte, NC 28273, United States