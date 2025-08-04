Japan Fears Both Trump Abandonment And Entrapment

MENAFN - Asia Times) During all the decades of the US-Japan security alliance, which has been one of the closest security partnerships anywhere in the world, Japan has had to worry about two contradictory dangers: abandonment and entrapment.

Abandonment would involve Japan's interests being ignored by its partner amid a deal with one of its enemies; entrapment would mean being forced to fight alongside the United States in a war chosen by the Americans but not by the Japanese.

These worries about extreme outcomes have tended to alternate, depending on the political mood in Washington, DC, at the time. Yet currently, Japan finds itself worrying about both abandonment and entrapment simultaneously. This may be as good a sign as any that the Trump administration represents a sharp break with the postwar past.

The entrapment fear has always felt the likelier danger. It has now reared its head again in a surprising way, as senior US defense officials have been reported to have been pressing Japan and Australia to make explicit commitments about whether they would fight to defend Taiwan in the event of an attempted Chinese invasion or coercion.

The surprise is that American officials are pressing such close allies for an explicit commitment when not even the United States itself, and especially not its commander in chief, President Donald Trump, has made its own intentions clear. This is not a total break with recent American administrations, but it does put Japan in a potentially awkward position.

During the Biden administration, a mutual concern over the security and stability of Taiwan did begin to feature in the US-Japan communiques issued after meetings between the Japanese prime minister and the US president, showing that some sort of explicit commitment to working together to preserve the status quo was being sought by the United States.

However, that is not the same, at least not politically the same, as actually committing yourself to fight a future war, in circumstances that cannot be predicted and without knowing what America's own stance would be.