Hyper Bit Orders Next Generation Elphapex DG2 Miners And Launches New Community Focused Hyper Bit Game

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) -announces it has been provided a first mover opportunity to pre-order the new ElphaPex DG2 miners with priority delivery and has placed an initial order of twenty five (25) miners scheduled for a Q4 2025 delivery. The Company will make a deposit of approximately USD $95,000 with a balance of USD $95,000 due on the shipping date estimated to be in mid Q4, 2025.

Furthermore, the Company has been provided an update that its first orders of twenty (20) ElphaPex DG1+ miners are scheduled to be delivered to the 11MW, purpose built crypto mining facility in Quebec, Canada within the next 14 days, where the miners will be hosted and optimized for the mining of Dogecoin and Litecoin.

Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd., stated: "Hyper Bit will be one of the first publicly traded companies to deploy these next generation ElphaPex DG2 miners for Dogecoin and Litecoin mining. The Company is well positioned with a dual focus strategy, cryptocurrency mining and building our crypto treasury. We are greatly encouraged about the future of the crypto sector, in the wake of the recently announced White House digital asset policy report, a blueprint to establish America as the "crypto capital of the world". We have recently increased our credit facility to $2.0 Million to increase our treasury purchases of various crypto currencies and are actively increasing our crypto mining operations in this political and institutional environment that continues to favor crypto currency and block chains evolution."

About Elphapex DG2

The DG2 from ElphaPex is one of the latest cutting-edge ASIC miners for mining Dogecoin and Litecoin. The ElphaPex DG2 has one of the highest hashrates on the Scrypt Algorithm with a maximum hash rate of 18 GH/s for a power consumption of only 3960W. This results in an impressive power efficiency of 0.22j/Mh. The ElphaPex DG2 runs on the Scrypt Algorithm offering a dual mining experience for both Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC") .







Figure 1. ElphaPex DG2 mining rig for Dogecoin and Litecoin

The Company further announces it has launched its new game focused on building the Hyper Bit community. The game offers the Hyper Bit community a competitive experience within a blockchain-inspired digital World, where players compete for leaderboard rankings and earn rewards based on their performance. Stay tuned to our social accounts for competition announcements over the coming weeks and months at X , TikTok , Instagram , and LinkedIn .







Figure 2. Hyper Bit Game now live at

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is publicly listed in Canada (CSE: HYPE), the USA (OTCID: HYPAF), and in Europe (FSE: N7S0).

