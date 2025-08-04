Kazakhstan Stays Course With OPEC+ In Phased Oil Output Strategy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan, along with seven other OPEC+ countries, will implement a collective oil production cut of 547,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September 2025, Trend reports via OPEC+.

The move is part of a phased easing of 2.2 million bpd in voluntary cuts, which began in April 2025. The eight countries involved (Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Algeria, and Oman) agreed that the decision was underpinned by stable market fundamentals and a steady global economic outlook, including low oil inventories that suggest healthy demand levels.

The September adjustment represents the fourth monthly increment in the planned rollback of extra voluntary cuts, first agreed upon in December 2024. The OPEC+ group emphasized that the process remains flexible and may be paused or reversed depending on evolving market conditions.

Additionally, the statement reaffirmed that all eight countries remain committed to compensating for any overproduction since January 2024. Monitoring and compliance will continue under the oversight of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), which last met on April 3, 2024. The next review meeting is scheduled for September 7, 2025.