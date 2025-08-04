403
ADF Gets Blamed for Attack in Eastern Congo
(MENAFN) At least three individuals lost their lives during an overnight assault in the village of Idohu, located in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, in violence blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a faction linked to the Islamic State in Central Africa, a news outlet reported on Sunday.
The assailants entered Idohu in the eastern Ituri province around 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Saturday, equipped with rifles and machetes.
They opened fire indiscriminately and forcibly entered residences before military forces intervened, according to a news agency.
Three corpses, including that of a woman, were found Sunday morning in the Walesse Vonkutu chiefdom. Search operations are ongoing, and the death toll may increase as several individuals remain unaccounted for, the news outlet stated, citing local sources.
This marks the second strike by the ADF in Idohu, following an attack in March that resulted in approximately 10 fatalities.
It also follows last week’s nighttime raid in the town of Komanda in Ituri, where 43 civilians, including several Catholic catechumens preparing for confirmation, were killed.
ADF activities in eastern Congo have escalated in recent years. Initially established in Uganda, the armed group has crossed borders to secure a presence in the Kivu region, taking advantage of political turmoil and local disputes.
The faction is accountable for deadly assaults targeting both security personnel and civilians, often in rural zones.
