KRS Dam Row: Cong Plot To Rename Reservoir After Tipu Sultan, Say Karnataka BJP Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has said the Congress-led government in the state is conspiring to rename the reservoir after erstwhile Mysuru king Tipu Sultan.

This reaction came in response to the controversy stirred following the statement of a Karnataka Minister regarding the KRS dam,

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had stated that Tipu Sultan was the first to lay the foundation stone for the dam, but nobody dared to say this. His statement made on August 2 has stirred a controversy.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated, "Whenever one mentions 'Kannambadi Katte', the name of King Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar immediately comes to mind. That is precisely why the dam is named 'Krishna Raja Sagara' (KRS) in his memory. But now, observing the moves of the Congress-led Karnataka government, it appears there is a calculated plan underway to rename the KRS reservoir after Tipu Sultan."

"Tipu Sultan, the religious bigot and traitor to the land, died in 1799. The construction work on the KRS (Krishna Raja Sagara) dam, popularly known among the rural people of Mysore as 'Kannambadi Katte', began in 1911 -- over 112 years after Tipu's death," Ashoka noted.

"So, Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, what connection could there possibly be between a dam project that started over a century after Tipu Sultan's death and the fanatic himself? Your childish claim is like asking what connection a Hindu festival has with an Imam Saheb," Ashoka stated, quoting a Kannada proverb. Please take time to read history. The British provincial government in Madras had approved only an 80-foot dam. However, the Maharajas drew up plans for a 124-foot-high dam. The initial estimated cost was Rs 2.35 crore -- a figure too large to be met solely by the state's revenues," he recounted.

"At that point, the decision made by Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the Queen Mother was extraordinary. They took four sacks full of diamonds, emeralds, gold ornaments, and silver coins from the royal treasury to Mumbai, sold them, and used the proceeds to fund the construction of the Kannambadi dam," Ashoka said.

"Just recently, CM Siddaramaiah's son, Congress MLC Yathindra, insulted Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by saying his father (Siddaramaiah) was greater than him. Now, Siddaramaiah's close aide, Minister Mahadevappa, has further insulted Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar by claiming that the foundation stone for the dam was laid by Tipu Sultan, a religious fanatic," he emphasised.

Looking at the string of such statements from Siddaramaiah's inner circle, it appears there is an organised attempt to tarnish the legacy of the Mysore royal family and drag their revered name through the mud, he stated.

"Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar is historically recorded as the chief architect of modern Mysore. He is still fondly remembered by the people of Mysuru. He had deep concern for the backward classes, Dalits, and the poor. Farmers considered him their benefactor and provider," he stated.

Ashoka said that trying to smear the legacy of such a towering personality does no one any good. "Those who have crossed swords with the Mysore royal family have never succeeded. Congress leaders must remember this. If they continue to repeatedly drag the name of the royal family into their petty politics and insult their legacy, the people of this land will not tolerate it, and the Karnataka BJP unit will not remain silent. Let this be a warning," Ashoka emphasised.

Commenting on the issue, BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, "From the beginning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has displayed disdain towards the royal family. Just recently, MLC Yathindra remarked that Siddaramaiah's father was greater than Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Now, Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, a close follower of the Chief Minister, has insulted the sacrifice and hard work behind the construction of the KRS dam (Kannambadi Dam) and belittled Nalwadi's contributions by claiming that it was Tipu Sultan who laid the foundation for the dam."

"The Kannambadi Dam (Krishnaraja Sagara) has a fascinating history marked by sacrifice and pride. There is historical documentation that the construction of the dam was the result of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar's vision and relentless efforts. The original plan, conceived in 1908, underwent further revisions and was implemented after overcoming many hurdles, challenges, and humiliations under British rule. Every step in this journey is well-documented in detailed records that remain preserved to this day," Vijayendra noted.

The project officially began in 1911 and was completed in 1932. When financial difficulties arose during its execution, Nalwadi's mother, Vani Vilasa Sannidhana (Kemparajammanni) and his wife Krishnavilasa Sannidhana demonstrated noble sacrifice. They considered the completion of a project that would feed lakhs of people more valuable than the jewels and diamonds in the royal treasury. Selling their own ornaments, they helped build the Kannambadi Dam -- this story of tear-jerking sacrifice remains a cherished memory in every household of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, he stated.

"Along with Sir M. Visvesvaraya's dedicated supervision and hard work, countless dignitaries contributed sweat and effort to this historic project. It is precisely due to such monumental service to society, including this dam and many other public welfare initiatives, that Mahatma Gandhi himself bestowed Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar with the title of 'Rajarshi'. Hence, the dam was named after him," Vijayendra stated.

"Respected H.C. Mahadevappa, if you have any evidence that Tipu Sultan attempted to construct the KRS dam, please release it. We are ready to release every documented step in the history of the dam's construction. If you possess any proof of Tipu's efforts in this regard, please share it," Vijayendra challenged.

He said that Tipu Sultan died in 1799, while the dam project began in 1908 -- a gap of over a century. "Please don't distort history and insult the documented facts. The Mysore royal family, especially Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, earned global respect through their extraordinary governance. If possible, honour that legacy instead of insulting it and drawing public condemnation," he criticised.

"It is already known to the people of this land that your agenda is to glorify Tipu Sultan's legacy in order to consolidate the Muslim vote bank," he said.