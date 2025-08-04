403
Monsoon Season Claims Nearly 300 Lives in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s ongoing monsoon season has claimed the lives of at least 299 people so far, including a tragic count of 140 children, the country’s disaster management authority reported on Sunday.
Since heavy rains began on June 26, widespread flash floods and landslides have resulted in over 700 injuries, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The highest death tolls have been recorded in the eastern Punjab province, followed closely by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region.
Among the 715 injured, the NDMA detailed that 239 were children, 204 were women, and 272 were men.
Looking ahead, the meteorological department has issued warnings of new rain showers and thunderstorms expected to impact Punjab, KP, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir starting Monday. This forecast has urged rescue agencies to brace for potential emergencies.
Monsoon rains regularly bring widespread destruction to South Asia, including Pakistan. However, experts say that climate change has intensified the unpredictability and severity of these weather events in recent years.
