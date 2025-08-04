Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From July 28 To August 1, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from July 28 to August 1, 2025 Saint-Cloud, August 4, 2025 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from July 28 to August 1, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025 and announced on March 6, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/28/2025 FR0012435121 20,000 25.0413 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/29/2025 FR0012435121 24,000 25.0691 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/30/2025 FR0012435121 32,000 24.8650 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/30/2025 FR0012435121 9,000 24.7547 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/31/2025 FR0012435121 32,310 24.0257 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/31/2025 FR0012435121 25,520 24.0674 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/31/2025 FR0012435121 6,000 23.8797 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 07/31/2025 FR0012435121 4,500 23.9301 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/01/2025 FR0012435121 22,627 24.3029 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 08/01/2025 FR0012435121 5,711 24.1992 DXE Total 181,668 24.4979



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

