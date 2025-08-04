Li Auto Moves Into Damage Control After I8 Crash Test Video Featuring Truck Maker Sparks Backlash

Li Auto has found itself in a bit of a spot over a crash test video featuring its new Li i8 electric SUV.

At the July 29 launch event, Li Auto showcased a dramatic video of the 2.6-ton Li i8 colliding head-on with an 8-ton truck. In the video, the Li i8's A-pillar held firm, while the truck's wheels lifted off the ground and the driver's cabin flipped forward, CnEVPost reported.

However, what was intended as a demonstration of the Li i8's structural integrity quickly drew controversy.

Viewers identified a Chenglong logo on the truck's steering wheel, despite the absence of any exterior branding, prompting concerns about the use of a real-world brand in a controlled test setting.

Chenglong responded on Chinese social media, calling the video misleading and stating that“smart people can tell it's fake at a glance,” adding that its legal team is now involved.

Li Auto responded by downplaying the incident, stating the test was meant solely to demonstrate the Li i8's passive safety features and was not intended as an assessment of any other brand.

The automaker stated that it doesn't view Chenglong as a competitor, referring to the truck maker as a respected, state-owned company with a long history in China's commercial vehicle sector.

As for the crash test, the research institute behind it - the China Automotive Engineering Research Institute (CAERI) - explained that it wasn't meant to compare brands. They had bought a used truck, added weight to it, and used it as a moving barrier to test how well the Li i8 could hold up in a collision.

This marks Li Auto's second major controversy in the battery electric vehicles (BEV) segment, following the underwhelming launch of the Li Mega MPV earlier this year. Despite a monthly sales goal of 8,000 units, the Li Mega has consistently delivered fewer than 1,000.

The Li i8, priced from 321,800 yuan ($44,770), is set to begin deliveries on Aug. 20.

Its release closely follows the launch of Nio's Onvo L90 SUV, which debuted July 31 with a starting price of 265,800 yuan and began deliveries the next day.

Li Auto delivered 30,731 vehicles last month, down from the 51,000 units delivered in July 2024.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Li Auto was 'neutral' late Sunday amid 'high' message volume.

At the time of writing, Li Auto's Hong Kong shares are up 0.2%. While its U.S.-listed shares fell 3.3% at Friday's close, it has risen 5.1% so far in 2025.

($1=7.21 yuan)

