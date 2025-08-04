403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Carney, Trump Expected to Hold Talks on Tariffs
(MENAFN) Canadian Minister for US-Canada Trade Dominic LeBlanc announced Sunday that he expects Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump to engage in discussions within days, as tariff tensions continue to escalate.
"I would expect the prime minister will have a conversation with the president over the next number of days," LeBlanc told media.
His remarks followed President Trump’s executive order on Thursday, which increased Canada’s tariff rate from 25% to 35%, effective August 1. The White House justified the hike by accusing Canada of failing to curb fentanyl trafficking.
LeBlanc expressed disappointment over the tariff boost but stressed the possibility of reaching a compromise. "We were obviously ... disappointed by that decision," he said. "We think there is an option of striking a deal that will bring down some of these tariffs."
Referencing the 40-year free trade relationship dating back to President Ronald Reagan’s era, LeBlanc underscored the shared economic interests between the two nations: "We believe there is a great deal of common ground between the United States and Canada in terms of building two strong economies."
He also commended “constructive” discussions with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and trade representative Jamieson Greer, while cautioning that “We're not yet where we need to go to get the deal that is in the best interest of the two economies.”
Despite ongoing hurdles, LeBlanc remained “very optimistic” about a resolution. “We think … that the economies of both countries are strengthened when we do things together," he stated.
"I would expect the prime minister will have a conversation with the president over the next number of days," LeBlanc told media.
His remarks followed President Trump’s executive order on Thursday, which increased Canada’s tariff rate from 25% to 35%, effective August 1. The White House justified the hike by accusing Canada of failing to curb fentanyl trafficking.
LeBlanc expressed disappointment over the tariff boost but stressed the possibility of reaching a compromise. "We were obviously ... disappointed by that decision," he said. "We think there is an option of striking a deal that will bring down some of these tariffs."
Referencing the 40-year free trade relationship dating back to President Ronald Reagan’s era, LeBlanc underscored the shared economic interests between the two nations: "We believe there is a great deal of common ground between the United States and Canada in terms of building two strong economies."
He also commended “constructive” discussions with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and trade representative Jamieson Greer, while cautioning that “We're not yet where we need to go to get the deal that is in the best interest of the two economies.”
Despite ongoing hurdles, LeBlanc remained “very optimistic” about a resolution. “We think … that the economies of both countries are strengthened when we do things together," he stated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment