Trump Confirms Deployment of Two Nuclear Submarines
(MENAFN) Two American nuclear submarines have been strategically positioned following President Donald Trump's directive, as he confirmed Sunday that they are stationed "where they need to be." This move comes amid escalating tensions sparked by comments from Russia’s former leader Dmitry Medvedev.
“They are in the region, yeah, where they have to be,” Trump told reporters upon his return from a golf resort in New Jersey when questioned about the submarines’ whereabouts.
Earlier, Trump announced he ordered the deployment of these submarines to "the appropriate regions" amid a mounting war of words with Medvedev.
Last Monday, Medvedev sharply criticized Trump, warning that the U.S. president's intensifying pressure on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict risks igniting a wider war—not just between Russia and Ukraine but also potentially between Russia and the United States.
This exchange followed Trump’s threat of sanctions and secondary tariffs on Russia if Moscow does not cease hostilities in Ukraine within "about 10 or 12 days," significantly shortening the previous 50-day deadline set in July.
Trump also indicated that Russia might avoid sanctions by agreeing to “a deal where people stop getting killed.”
“A tremendous number of Russian soldiers are being killed and, likewise, Ukraine — a lower number but still, thousands and thousands of people…It’s a lot of people being killed in that ridiculous war,” he said.
Reaffirming his commitment to ending the conflict, Trump stated, “We stopped a lot of countries from war…we’re going to get that one (Russia-Ukraine) stopped too.”
